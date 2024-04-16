Dare to Love Me FIRST LOOK: Kim Myung Soo is wise and handsome in upcoming romance drama; confirms premiere on May 13

Dare to Love Me (also known as Treat Me Carelessly), KBS' upcoming drama has unveiled its first stills featuring Kim Myung Soo. Adapted from the webtoon of the same title, the romantic comedy revolves around the relationship between Shin Yoon Bok (played by Kim Myung Soo), a 21st-century scholar from Seongsan village deeply rooted in Confucian principles, and his art teacher Kim Hong Do (played by Lee Yoo Young), known for her bold and candid personality.

First look of Kim Myung Soo

In Dare to Love Me, Kim Myung Soo takes on the role of Shin Yoon Bok, a character known for his kindness towards others yet strict with himself, guided by the Confucian principles of benevolence, righteousness, courtesy, and wisdom. Lee Yoo Young portrays Kim Hong Do, a determined individual in the cutthroat design industry, facing disrespect and lacking connections or influence, yet unwaveringly pursuing her dream of becoming a designer.

The released stills portray Shin Yoon Bok exuding a dignified presence, characterized by his piercing gaze and upright stance. Clad in a white sweater, he wears a faint smile as he gazes at someone. Another image showcases his elegance and grace through his short hairstyle, hat, and hanbok.

In one photo, Shin Yoon Bok dons a modern school uniform, round glasses, a backpack, and a hat, evoking the image of a Joseon-era scholar navigating the 21st century. Dare to Love Me also recently confirmed its premiere date to be on May 13. The series will air at 10:10 PM KST, 6:40 PM IST.

Check out the stills below-

More about Kim Myung Soo in Dare to Love Me

Shin Yoon Bok, portrayed by Kim Myung Soo (also known as Infinite's L), embodies the essence of Confucianism, placing utmost respect for the wisdom of family elders. Yet, as a spirited MZ (Millennial and Generation Z) youth, he possesses a sense of adventure and rebellion. Finding it difficult to trust others, Shin Yoon Bok maintains a courteous demeanor toward everyone but sets boundaries when someone attempts to get too close.

When Shin Yoon Bok decides to leave home and chase his dream of becoming a webtoon artist in Seoul, his path crosses with Kim Hong Do, his destined soulmate, and his life takes a new turn. Viewers are eagerly anticipating how Shin Yoon Bok, who guards his heart closely, will navigate the whirlwind of emotions that arise after encountering Kim Hong Do.

