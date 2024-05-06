'I Would Love To Have Another Baby': Tori Spelling Shares Her Desire To Embrace Motherhood Again

Tori Spelling recently made headlines as she revealed her openness to expanding her family post-split from Dean McDermott. During her MisSPELLING podcast, the actress talked about wanting another baby which sparked speculation. Despite being in menopause, Spelling joked she might consider IVF and even shared a whimsical idea for a movie centered around egg freezing. She made the revelation during her divorce proceedings and has a newfound optimism about co-parenting.

Tori Spelling plans to expand her family following her split

“I’d love to have another baby. Oh, my God,” Spelling revealed during the Monday, April 29, episode of her podcast MisSPELLING. This comes following Sara Evans' confession that she'd "love to be pregnant again."

As a joke, Spelling asked Evans' husband, Jay Barker, if he could "impregnate" them both, teasing that she would need IVF.

Spelling is already a mother of five children. Their children are Liam (17), Finn (11), and Beau (7) as well as Stella (15) and Hattie (12). She's recently split with the 57-year-old McDermott.

Tori shared on her podcast that she's feeling bummed about being in menopause, saying, "I should’ve freezed (sic) my eggs." The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also mentioned that she often thinks about egg freezing and having more babies. She even came up with a quirky Lifetime movie idea, joking, "It’s like a Lifetime movie where a mother steals her kids’ eggs because she’s dating a younger man. It’s called My Daughter’s Eggs."

A cameo appearance in the fictional movie sounded appealing to Evans.

One month after filing for divorce from McDermott after nearly 18 years of marriage, Spelling is open to having more children.

A since-deleted Instagram post by McDermott announced the couple's separation in June 2023. In November, he told the Daily Mail that his alcoholism affected his relationship with Spelling and their five children. Also, McDermott and his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace have 25-year-old a son, Jack.

Spelling and her ex McDermott are much more in sync now post-split

Spelling revealed in her divorce filing that the couple separated in June 2023. Currently, Spelling and McDermott are dating Ryan Cramer and Lily Calo, respectively.

The former spouses have remained committed to co-parenting their children despite all the ups and downs.

"In terms of communication, they're at their best in the last five years," a source told Us Weekly exclusively on April 1. “There is a friendship at their core.”

Spelling and McDermott are "open and honest" now that they've broken up and aren't "trying to hurt each other, knowing their kids have been affected by their split," the insider said. "Now they're listening to each other. For the first time in a long time, they're united and on the same page."

Spelling is even open to walking down the aisle again with the right man.

