Did Rana Daggubati just compare Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD with Avengers? Find out

Rana Daggubati, popularly known for being the vicious villain in the record-breaking film franchise Baahubali is known for his bond with Kalki 2898 AD actor Prabhas. Daggubati is currently busy preparing for the release of one of his most awaited films, Vettaiyan, alongside legendary superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amidst this, Rana Daggubati's recent appearance on a podcast has grabbed attention as the actor spoke about his excitement for his former Baahubali co-star Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Rana Daggubati all excited for Kalki 2898 AD, calls it India's Avengers moment

Recently, Rana Daggubati appeared on a podcast with Vamshi Kurapati for his YouTube channel Raw Talks With VK, where the actor spilled the beans on his upcoming film Vettaiyan and much more. But what caught everyone’s attention was the Baahubali actor's high praises for Kalki 2898 AD.

Playing the role of a perfect cheerleader for his former co-star and superstar Prabhas, Rana Daggubati said, "The next big moment is Kalki. Nag Ashwin is a very dear friend. Not just India and the Indian diaspora but everyone in the world will connect to Kalki. For a long time, I have been waiting for an Avengers moment from our side. That's what has excited me to be part of it."

However, this is not the first time when the Baahubali actor was seen praising Kalki 2898. Previously, Rana Daggubati mentioned the project during the India Today conclave and expressed how Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD can break boundaries and surpass films like Baahubali and RRR.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic science fiction that stars popular actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 27, 2024.

Rana Daggubati's upcoming movies

Rana Daggubati was last seen in Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Telugu action-thriller Spy. He will next be seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and others in the Tamil action-drama. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the highly anticipated film is set to go on the floors in October this year.

