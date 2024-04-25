IVE has been gearing up for the comeback with a brand new album titled IVE SWITCH, which will be releasing in a few days. The group has also released the music video teaser for the title track, HEYA from the album, increasing anticipation among fans.

Previously, the group has also been releasing several concept photos, showcasing the storyline behind the production of the album. Moreover, they have also released the track list for the upcoming album, which will contain two title songs, HEYA and Accendio.

IVE releases music video teaser for title track HEYA

On April 25, 2024, IVE has released the music video teaser for one of the title tracks from their upcoming album. The main song HEYA will be released alongside the music video and the extended play, titled IVE SWITCH. The music video teaser for the song provides insight into not only the production of the video but also how the song will sound since the girl group often delves into experimental music with each of their comebacks.

In the video, the members can be seen in a whimsical world of various cartoonish creatures and beautiful elements surrounding the ambiance. Moreover, they are also seen in unique costumes, which adds another layer of intrigue to the song. A short snippet of the song’s rhythm and melody will surely leave the fans excited and wanting more. The album along with the music video for the title track is scheduled to release on April 29, 2024, at 6 PM KST.

More about the K-pop group IVE

IVE is a K-pop girl group that consists of six members in total, which include Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and took the K-pop community by storm. However, it was only after the release of their single Love Dive which propelled them to greater heights of success. It ended up grabbing the top spots on the local music charts, along with winning Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.