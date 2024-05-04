Are Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Junior Still Pals After Breakup? All We Know About Their Rumored Split

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are calling it quits. They've decided to break up because they don't feel love for each other anymore. They're still friends though.

TMZ got the scoop from insiders that Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and founder of SKIMS, and Odell Beckham Jr., the NFL player, have officially split. The exact timing of their breakup isn't crystal clear, but what is clear is that their romance has come to an end. Fortunately, there's no animosity between them.

Kim and Odell's mutual agreement

TMZ learned that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed that being just friends is the best path for them, rather than pursuing a romantic relationship. Despite this change, they still hold each other in high regard. Additionally, sources reveal that Kim is genuinely content with her single status at the moment. She's putting her energy into her family and career, which is evident from her public appearances with her kids and her involvement in various projects. Kim Kardashian is definitely keeping busy in 2024, they added.

Kim and Odell's relationship journey

The chapter on Kim and Odell's romance has officially closed after several months, marking the end of a relationship that was more talked about in gossip than confirmed by evidence of them being together. They never really publicly acknowledged each other as a couple. Their connection goes back to September 2023, but even then, sources mentioned that their relationship wasn't too serious.

Throughout the months, Kim and Odell were often spotted at the same events, but they maintained some distance from each other, which kept people speculating about the true nature of their relationship. They fueled even more rumors when they were seen getting into the same elevator in Las Vegas back in February.

The closest they came to showing any public display of affection was at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscars after-party. Kim was spotted touching Odell's face, but there were no visible kisses or anything like that. That moment was probably the most intimate they got in public.

Yeah, it seems like their public appearances together have dwindled since then, and now their relationship has come to an end. It's a bit like they came and went before we even got to know them as a couple!

