Actress Debinna Bonnerjee is the doting wife of Gurmeet Choudhary and a loving mother to her Irish twin daughters. Although Debinna has been on a sabbatical for a while now, she has been keeping fans updated about her life through social media.

Recently, the actress was seen giving mother-daughter goals as she shared a series of refreshing pictures from her splashy weekend activity.

Debinna Bonnerjee gives mother-daughters goal

Debinna Bonnerjee took to Instagram to share a string of pictures from her recent activity with her adorable daughters, Lianna and Divisha. In those pictures, she was seen having fun in the pool with her daughters, which marked a great start to their splashy weekend.

Elaborating on the vibe in her pictures, she captioned it, “Splashes, sun-kissed and lots of fun with my adorable duo.”

Neha Swami reacted with hearts to her pictures. In the comments, she wrote, “Debina decodes community. On top.”

Fans’ reaction

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, the netizens poured in their love for the trio in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Looking Gorgeous with a swimsuit in the swimming pool and cute kids with beautiful smiles.” Another one wrote, “A Splashing GOOD Time!!” They also praised the adorable munchkins in the comment section.

More about Debinna Bonnerjee

In a recent episode of Rubina Dilaik’s podcast, the Chidiya Ghar actress confessed that when she saw her older daughter, Lianna, for the first time, her heart was so full that it had not left any more space for anyone else. But when she saw Divisha for the first time, her heart felt that it had a lot more space for love. Currently, the actress is basking in the glory of motherhood.

She married Gurmeet Choudhary on February 15, 2011.

