Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming films: From Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life to Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara

Trisha Krishnan is a name that needs no introduction to the South Indian cinema audience. The actress, who has been an active part of the industry for more than two decades now, has continued to entertain fans with her versatile performances, across various industries.

Today, on May 4th, the Leo actress is celebrating her 41st birthday. The actress has a promising filmography ahead, where she puts on versatile roles, which are sure to leave the audience awestruck. On the occasion of Trisha Krishnan’s birthday, Pinkvilla takes a look at the actress’ upcoming films.

Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming films

1. Vishwambhara

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, Vishwambhara is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The film is being helmed by Mallidi Vassishta and is touted to be a fantasy adventure flick, and is scheduled to release during Sankranti, 2025.

Earlier this year, Trisha took to her social media to share pictures with the Megastar, where she mentioned that she is excited to be a part of the project. Further, she had also shared a picture with Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan, from the sets of the film.

The film has been bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations, while Academy Award winning music composer MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu cranks the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will take care of its editing.

2. Thug Life

After a highly successful outing with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan, the actress has yet again reunited with the veteran filmmaker in his upcoming film with Kamal Haasan in the lead, titled Thug Life, marking the ‘96 actress’ fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam after the 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu and the PS films.

Thug Life is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films, as it marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 long years. The makers of the film had announced earlier on that Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, Joju George and Aishwarya Lekshmi have been roped in as part of the film. However, it was later reported that Dulquer had to opt out of the film due to various reasons.

The film is touted to be an action entertainer and has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International, in collaboration with Mani Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies. AR Rahman composes the music for the film, while Ravi K Chandran and A Sreekar Prasad take care of the film’s camerawork and editing respectively.

3. VidaaMuyarchi

Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar are a fan-favorite combination. The duo, who have been seen together in films like Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal, are set to reunite after 9 long years for Magizh Thirumeni’s VidaaMuyarchi.

The film is touted to be an action thriller film, and also features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and more in crucial roles. It is also speculated that Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play a prominent role in the film, however, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

VidaaMuyarchi has already completed its schedules in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and are set to begin their next schedule soon. The film has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film’s music. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film while NB Srikanth will take care of its editing.

4. Identity

Trisha is also set to make a comeback to Malayalam films after 6 years with the Tovino Thomas starrer Identity. The film has been helmed by director duo Anas Khan and Akhil Paul, known for their 2020 film Forensic.

Earlier this month, the makers of the film had shared behind the scenes pictures of the actress while filming in Erode. The film is touted to be a crime thriller flick and features Madonna Sebastian, Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi and more in crucial roles as well. Akhil George cranks the camera for the film while Chaman Chacko takes care of its editing. It is expected that the film will hit the silver screens later this year.

5. Ram

Identity is not the only film that Trisha has coming up in Malayalam. It is understood that she will also be a part of Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Jeethu Joseph, titled Ram. The film is touted to be an action thriller film, and also features an ensemble cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Anoop Menon and more in crucial roles.

The film marks the fifth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, and has been bankrolled by Peacock Film Production, Abhishek Films and Passion Studios. Vishnu Shyam composes the music for the film while Satheesh Kurup cranks the camera for the film. VS Vinayak has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

It can be said without a shadow of doubt that Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming ventures are sure-shot entertainers and will have cinephiles flocking to theaters. As the actress celebrates her 41st, today, Pinkvilla wishes her a very happy birthday!

