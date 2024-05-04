The Great Indian Kapil Show is making huge waves in town. Celebrity guests gracing the show and making interesting revelations before the audience has raised the entertainment quotient. Well, Kapil Sharma's comeback surely turned out to be a hit! Undoubtedly, Kapil and his talented group of comedians have elevated the entertainment level with their hilarious comedy gags. Whether Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, or Sunil Grover, their presence on the Great Indian Kapil Show brings laughter and joy.

But do you know how much they charge for the show? A recent report revealed the fees of Kapil Sharma and the other members of the show. So, let us have a quick look at who charges how much per episode.

Kapil Sharma

It goes without saying that Kapil Sharma is one of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. He has earned widespread recognition not only for his comedic gigs but also as an actor. According to the report published by Zee News, Kapil charges a whopping Rs 26 crores for five episodes. More specifically, this ultimately means that the star comedian makes over Rs 5 crores per episode. In fact, reportedly, he is the highest-paid artist on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sunil Grover

With the Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reunited after six years following their feud. The former's return to the show is one of the major highlights that keeps the audience captivated throughout the episode. Sunil's role as Dafli in the pilot episode left the viewers in stitches and became popular overnight. Further, his character as Engineer Chumbak Mittal is equally entertaining. Speaking of his fees, the report claims Sunil is getting Rs 25 lakhs per episode.

Advertisement

Kiku Sharda

Since its inception, Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of Kapil's team. To date, he has portrayed numerous characters and is often seen dancing with celebrity guests. Apart from entertaining fans with his infectious laughter and jolly mood, his humorous jokes are bound to bring comic relief to the audience. As per reports, Kiku charges Rs 7 lakhs per episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh is known to have bugs in several films, but the seasoned actress touched new heights of popularity after becoming an integral part of Kapil Sharma's shows. This isn't the first time that her powerful laughter added more fun to the audience. Before joining the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the seasoned actress was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Coming to her fees for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana is paid Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Krushna Abhishek

It has been a few years since Krushna Abhishek joined Kapil Sharma and has been performing alongside Kiku Sharda. Krushna has an immense talent for mimicking several Bollywood stars and popular personalities. Needless to say, his comedic gigs and hilarious acts leave the audience in splits. His character, Sapna, on The Kapil Sharma Show is popular even now. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Krushna receives Rs 10 lakhs per episode, reportedly.

Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv plays a waiter on The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is one of those comedians who has worked closely with Kapil Sharma. According to the reports, the comedian draws Rs 6 lakhs per episode. Before joining the cast of the show, Rajiv was seen as a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on 30th March on Netflix. It is hosted by Kapil Sharma himself, who is known to have changed multiple platforms. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni graced the pilot episode, while Mr. Perfectionist appeared as a guest in the last episode. As per the latest promo release by the makers, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol will be seen spreading their magic tonight (May 4).

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh confirmed that the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is ending soon. She stated that she had already finished shooting the last episode of the season. However, an official announcement from the team has yet to be made. The actress told us, "It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey, and we had some amazing times on the sets."

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Zee News. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: How is Sunny Deol able to pull off strong characters in films? Bobby Deol REVEALS