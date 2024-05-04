Saquon Barkley Responds To Giants Fans Booing Him; Asks Them To Move On After 76ers vs Knicks Game

Saquon Barkley has moved onto a team after ending his six-year tenure with the New York Giants however, his fans haven't moved on yet. The Giants’ second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is already tired of the negative comments regarding his departure from East Rutherford to the Philadelphia Eagles where he signed a $37.75 million three-year contract with $26 million guaranteed.

Although it's been two months since he left, it seems like fans are not convinced of his exit following his long-time stint at the hometown side. And now, the 27-year-old running back has some advice for the fans.

Saquon Barkley wants his fans to move on from his New York Giants’ departure

It's been two months since Saquon Barkley moved to the Philadelphia Eagles from the New York Giants which turned out to be a controversial move and this didn't go well with his admirers. Things got heated up after he received multiple messages when he attended an NBA playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. His new teammate AJ Star was also in attendance beside him and the fans couldn't take it.

This time, Barkley, who is all ready to play for the new franchise as the NFL season begins soon, couldn't hold back and fired back at the critics. He took over his X account to express his disappointment of not even being able to enjoy a basketball match. “It’s been two months… lol no way ya can still be this mad! Mf can’t even go to a basketball game.”

Saquon Barkley says the Giants didn't offer him to stay

Saquan Barkley, alongside asking fans to already move one, revealed he never got an official contract extension from the Giants which resulted in him going to a franchise he thought was the “best” and signed for the Eagles in free agency during the off-season. The running back also expressed that he was “excited to be an eagle,” after spending a month at the place.

Let me educate some of you fans here… I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back.. so I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be a eagle ! Go birds 🦅 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) May 3, 2024

Despite getting offers from several sides, the former Giants player chose to move to the Eagles, to which he refers to as the “best.” It is to be seen how the fans react when he faces his former team in the upcoming season.

