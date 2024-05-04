WWE Report: The Rock vs Roman Reigns’ Original Plans for WrestleMania 40 Revealed; Find Out What Final Boss Planned To Do

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was up for big things when he made a return to WWE in January 2024. He became part of the board members of the TKO group, WWE’s parent company on January 3, and on January 8, he made a stunning return to Monday Night RAW.

And no sooner did he make his comeback, he teased a match with Roman Reigns. He wanted to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40. And not just this, their match had a fantastic outcome.

As per wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, one of the ideas that was being discussed before WrestleMania 40 was The Rock defeating Roman Reigns, then giving up the title and then going back to Hollywood. That would have been a fantastic ending for The Rock’s farewell match.

However, fate had something else in store for the two and the idea could never take off. Instead, the WWE Universe forced the company to book Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns.



Would the plan have worked for WWE?

The probability of the idea working had 50:50 chances. The Rock being a part-timer beating Roman Reigns and then leaving after vacating the WWE Universal Championship was something that might have irked the WWE fans.

The fans would have certainly not liked that The Rock was once again coming out of retirement, and then beating a top wrestler and going back again. It would have brought the whole CM Punk story back again, as The Rock also came back, beat Punk and then went back again.

So, this might have been one of the reasons why this original plan or idea was shelved by Vince McMahon and Triple H. Moreover, the response which Cody Rhodes got from the WWE fans was magnanimous.

It was enough for WWE to change all the plans, and book Rhodes against Reigns at WrestleMania 40. And this worked massively. The WrestleMania 40 main event would go down as the biggest main event in the history of the WWE.

The multi-star main event match had some legends like John Cena and The Undertaker coming in for the rescue of Cody Rhodes which was historic in itself. So, whatever happened happened for the best.

Cody Rhodes will now defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash tonight, at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

