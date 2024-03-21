Jang Kiyong and Chun Woohee, including Go Doo Shim, Park Soyi, and more, will be appearing in the upcoming K-drama, Although I Am Not a Hero. The production team recently released photos of the cast meeting at the script reading event, where everyone was seen enjoying and building synergy with each other for the new project.

Although I am Not a Hero, script reading

On March 21, 2024, the production team released script reading images of the cast for the upcoming K-drama, Although I Am Not a Hero. Jang Ki Yong takes up the lead role in the show, and Chun Woo Hee plays the female lead. Additionally, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more are also included in the esteemed cast lineup. The script reading is described as having a positive start from the very beginning, where the artists showcased great bonding in portraying their characters.

More about Although I am Not a Hero

Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past but is unable to alter them, leading to a relentless cycle of nostalgia. Trapped in this bittersweet situation, he suffers from depression, ultimately losing his extraordinary gift.

Meanwhile, his family grapples with their own modern-day afflictions, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Bok Gwi Joo's family. She also possesses powers, and her presence sparks a transformative journey, breathing new life into their stagnant existence. As she integrates into their household, a wave of change begins to sweep through their lives.

Bok Gwi Joo is played by Jang Ki Yong, and it marks his first K-drama following his discharge from the military in 2022. Chun Woo Hee plays the role of Do Da Hae. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is scheduled to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday. It will premiere via the South Korean network, JTBC. Are you excited about the K-drama?