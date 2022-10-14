Doom At Your Service, Alchemy of Souls and more: 5 NEW supernatural K-Dramas to watch

There are some amazing supernatural K-Dramas out there and we have curated a list for some new ones :-

The drama follows the fate of these people who become twisted due to ‘hwanhonsool’ (the soul of the dead return to the living). In the country of Daeho, Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook) comes from the noble Jang family. He holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which people all around the country talk about. He is a troublemaker. Jang Ukk happens to meet Mu-Deok (Jung So Min). She is an elite warrior, but her soul is trapped in a physically weak body. She becomes Jang Wook’s servant, but she also secretly teaches him how to fight. Seo Yul (Minhyun) comes from the noble Seo family. He seems perfect with good appearance, intelligence, and strong martial arts skills. Go Won (Shin Seung Ho) is the crown prince of Daeho. He hopes to become a generous king.

The drama has a unique feel to it as it falls under historical and fantasy at the same time, with underlying comedic plots!

2. Doom At Your Service

The drama follows Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), an editor for a web novel company, who lives a fairly ordinary life until she stumbles into an unexpected fate. All in a single day, she finds out she is dying from glioblastoma and has only three months to live, learns that her boyfriend is a father-to-be and has a wife, gets scolded by her superior at work, and is spied on by a pervert before the pervert falls into a sinkhole.

Drinking her problems away, she happens to see a shooting star from her rooftop apartment and drunkenly wishes for the world to be doomed. Her wish is heard by Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), a messenger between gods and humans. He was born between dark and light: when he breathes, countries disappear; when he walks, the seasons collapse; when he smiles, a life is extinguished. All he has to do is exist for something to fall into ruin. This is not his intention but simply his fate. On his birthday, he gets to choose a human's wish to fulfill. Sick of his fate, he chooses to fulfill Dong Kyung's wish to end the world. Dong Kyung ends up signing a hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, risking everything she has ever known.

The drama shows off the chemistry of the main lead, that keeps the viewers gripped till the very end.

3. My Roommate is a Gumiho

The drama is about Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) who is a handsome and smart professor. He is also a 999 year old nine-tailed fox. To become a human, he collects human energy in a bead. Soon, he is set to become a human. Meanwhile, Lee Dam (Hyeri) is a university student. One day, her drunk friend falls asleep on top of an expensive car. She apologizes to Shin Woo Yeo, who is the car owner. While Lee Dam struggles to take her friend away, Shin Woo Yeo gives her a hand. An accident happens that changes their fate. Shin Woo Yeo's bead falls out of his mouth and Lee Dam unintentionally swallows it. The bead can exist inside of a human for no more than 1 year and, afterwards, the bead will break inside of that person. This will cause Lee Dam to die and Shin Woo Yeo will lose his chance to become a human. Shin Woo Yeo explains to Lee Dam their predicament and suggests that they should live together until they figure out a solution. Lee Dam, who has never had a boyfriend in her life, now lives with Shin Woo Yeo.

Hyeri is a riot in the drama, with her best mukbang scenes and outbursts while Jang Ki Young is a stoic, cold but handsome character in the drama.

4. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Bulgasal tells the story of Dan Hwal (Lee Jin Wook) and Min Sang Eun (Kwon Nara). Dan Hwal was a human 600 years ago. While he was carrying out his mission as a military officer to erase the remnants of the former dynasty, he became immortal. He has been immortal for the past 600 years. Min Sang Eun used to be immortal. She is now reincarnated into a human being and lives as a human. After she went through a tragic event, she changed her name and identity. She lives in hiding and looks to exact revenge. Ok Eul Tae (Lee Joon) is immortal. Unlike Dan Hwal, he enjoys his immortality, as well as power and wealth. In the past, Dan Sol (Gong Seung Yeon) used to be Dan Hwal ’s wife. She has something special.

The drama has a beautiful storyline and while its slow burn, it did well in its genre!

5. The Witch’s Diner

The drama is all about Jung Jin (Nam Ji Hyun) who is an ordinary 28-year-old woman with a job and a boyfriend, but her boyfriend dumps her and she gets fired from her job. Jung Jin then decides to open a restaurant with her mother. The restaurant goes bankrupt. Her mother goes down to the country and Jung Jin is left alone at the restaurant. At that time, Jo Hee Ra (Song Ji Hyo) appears in front of her. Jo Hee Ra is a witch and she wants to borrow Jung Jin's restaurant to open her own restaurant. Jo Hee Ra's restaurant would make food that grants a customer's wish. In exchange for granting their wish, the customers would give Jo Hee Ra something that she wants from them. Jung Jin is skeptical at first, but she has an incredible experience from eating Jo Hee Ra's food. Jung Jin soon works with Jo Hee Ra and the restaurant becomes popular.

