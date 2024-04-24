Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee starrer fantasy romance The Atypical Family confirms OTT release

Another day, another K-drama stepping into our lives with its fantasy story. Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee’s upcoming drama The Atypical Family has been making rounds since the day its first look dropped.

However just today, the fantasy romance drama has finally confirmed the platform for its OTT release.

The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee to stream on THIS platform

Good news has arrived for fans as another Korean drama has confirmed its OTT release. Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee starrer The Atypical Family which follows the story of a family with superpowers and a mysterious woman.

On this day, The Atypical Family has confirmed that the drama will be available to stream on one of the biggest streaming giants, Netflix. The news arrives with Netflix dropping the official trailer of the fantasy romance.

The Atypical Family promises fun and romance in an eccentric fantasy world. The drama will follow the story of Jang Ki Yong’s supernatural family who has lost their powers to natural issues.

Jang Ki Yong will portray Bok Gwi Joo who had the power to travel to the past which he has lost to depression. Similarly, his mother Bok Man Heum has the power to see the future. Meanwhile, Claudia Kim who plays Bok Dong Hee, Bok Gwi Joo's sister can fly. Apart from all these, Bok Yi Na, Bok Gwi Joo's daughter seems to have no power.

Taking the female lead role is Chun Woo Hee who will play Do Da Hee, she is a mysterious and suspicious woman whom Bok Gwi Joo’s family thinks is the key to getting their powers back.

The Atypical Family promises a different perspective on fantasy romance with an unpredictable and eccentric family in front of a woman who seems to be the savior. The Atypical Family will premiere on May 4, 2024.

Know Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong is a famous South Korean actor who made his acting debut with a small role in It’s Okay, That’s Love in 2014.

Jang Ki Yong is best known for his lead roles in My Roommate is a Gumiho, Now, We Are Breaking Up and Born Again. He also gave a memorable performance in IU’s My Mister.

