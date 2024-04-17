Jeon So Nee and Koo Kyo Hwan’s Parasyte: The Grey rules at No 1 on global Netflix charts for second week

Parasyte: The Grey starring Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun has been the talk of the town since its premiere. One of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year, the sci-fi horror has managed to stand on the expectations.

Based on the highly sought-after manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki, this K-drama unfolds in a different setting than the original anime. Parasyte: the Grey premiered to overflowing views on April 5, 2024, and now it reigns over Netflix charts in many countries.

Jeon So Nee-Koo Kyo Hwan’s Parasyte: The Grey maintained top spot on global Netflix charts for the second consecutive week

Parasyte: The Grey is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga Parasyte and is set in the same universe as the original. However, the storyline is completely new from the original manga and instead of Hiroshima, Japan, the series unravels in Namil, South Korea.

Parasyte: The Grey starring Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun premiered all 6 episodes on Netflix on April 5, 2024. Since its first day, the sci-fi horror series has maintained a cult following on the streaming site. Leaving everyone behind, Parasyte: The Grey is still ruling at no. 1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 chart. It has now accumulated 9.8 million views from April 8 to April 14. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Parasyte: The Grey has surpassed 3 Body Problem (4.8 million views) by accumulating such high views. At the moment Parasyte: The Grey reigns in both English and non-English categories of Netflix charts. Moreover, the postapocalyptic sci-fi series has secured first place in 34 countries including Korea, Chile, Indonesia, and more. Parasyte: The Grey is in the top 10 in 84 countries, including second in India and third in Japan.

Parasyte: The Grey has been highly appreciated by fans and they await news on season 2. For now, there has been no confirmation, but the fans eagerly hope that the show returns again given the unforeseen conclusion of the series.

More about Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey set in Namil, South Korea follows the story of Jeong Su In who has a different kind of parasite in her. Heidi, her parasite unlike others of its kind is in a symbiosis state with Jeong Su In (Jeon So Nee).

With parasites slowly taking over the world and killing humans, Team Grey a special tactical force formed by the government hunts them. Jeon So Nee with the help of Koo Kyo Hwan has to run from Team Grey and survive with Heidi. Stream Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix to know what happens to Jeong Su In and Heidi.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Parasyte: The Grey’s Jeon So Nee is ‘looking forward’ to meet Japanese actor Masaki Suda if season 2 happens