Parasyte: The Grey early review: Koo Kyo Hwan, Jeon So Nee and Lee Jung Hyun starrer is post-apocalyptic perfection with compelling jump scares

Parasyte: The Grey starring Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun has made its highly anticipated premiere today. The show is based on the Parasyte manga series by Hitoshi Iwaaki. A nice post-apocalyptic drama with added fiction elements and horror is also a treat we wait for.

Early review of Parasyte: The Grey

Name: Parasyte: The Grey

Premiere date: April 5, 2023

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, Lee Jung Hyun

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Writer: Yeon Sang Ho, Ryu Yong Jae

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Science Fiction, Horror

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot of Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey is based on the popular manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The manga itself is known for creating a wave of immense following among manga aficionados. The series though based on cult favorite manga instead of Japan is set in South Korea. It is set in the same universe and ventures to expand the original story.

Advertisement

The plot of Parasyte: The Grey follows the story of the inexplicable appearance of parasites on Earth. One day, slithery larvae of parasites fall from the sky from these spherical larvae emerge scary parasites with tentacles who take over humans. They enter humans through ears and eat their brains resulting in a full transformation of the human into a tentacled monster. These monsters are the biggest threat to humankind, as they are killing machines who start killing everyone in their vicinity.

The story is set on three major characters: Jeon So Nee who portrays the half-parasite half-human mutant, Jeong Su In. Koo Kyo Hwan takes on the role of Seol Kang Woo, a shady human who is searching for his lost sister. The third character is the hard-headed Choi Jung Kyung, the leader of the parasite-eradicating task force, The Grey.

Watch the trailer of Parasyte: The Grey here.

Where Parasyte: The Grey wins

Given the fact that Parasyte: The Grey is based on the cult favorite manga of the same name, it adds a certain cherry to the cake. Moreover, this live-action series comes to us from one of the great minds of the South Korean industry Yeon Sang Ho. With his track record, you tend to expect post-apocalyptic goodness on a whole another level. The same happened to us, the scale set for Parasyte: The Grey is higher than ever.

Parasyte: The Grey wins as a sci-fi and horror series. It keeps you on the edge of your seat as you maneuver through parasite monsters with deadly tentacles hunting humans. The creepy grotesques with their head opening into repellent monsters might creep you out but they undoubtedly deliver the much-needed horror.

Another hit is the fast pace of the series. Since the series has only six episodes we need the series to move faster than normal and still make a lasting impression. The series does that to the full extent.

Adding to the excellent undertaking is the arresting special effects which stand tall against this massive undertaking by Yeon Sang Ho. Special effects in such series are one of the major cards that need to be played right or otherwise it can make it all fall. Good for us, Parasyte: The Grey outshines with its CFX which takes over the senses of the viewers.

Advertisement

Cast Performances

Talking about Parasyte: The Grey wins we have to give a big share to the excellent performances by the cast. Beginning with Jeon So Nee who plays the lead Jeong Su In she fulfills the role with excellence. Her portrayal of the battered female lead who suddenly finds herself in the middle of a dangerous and life-threatening plot is impactful. She does not ball at every obstacle as she is no new to pain but the fear that fills her is delivered without fault.

Koo Kyo Hwan as always brings his undeniable charm with his role. He plays Seo Kang Woo, a shifty criminal who tries to kill some lord ten seconds into the show. His performance is nothing short of absolute perfection. He embodies slight criminal behavior with brash words and leaves you wanting more. This time he becomes the perfect bad boy which makes everyone fall in love with themselves.

Surprising everyone to the core comes Lee Jung Hyun who plays Choi Jung Kyung. She is the weapon-wielding leading lady indispensable to monster-ridden storylines. She marvelously carries Choi Jung Kyung with her thirst for killing every parasite in the world. She has an underlying scary personality that does not seem to fear the monsters, she smiles killing the parasites with no remorse whatsoever.

Where Parasyte: The Grey loses

The show does not have any negatives. But being a fanatic for monster-encrypted storylines and post-apocalyptic dramas I can’t help but condemn the short runtime. The show only has 6 episodes which moves the story in overdrive leaving the chance for growth.

Here’s my early verdict of Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey is a South Korean horror science fiction series that you can not afford to miss out on. You might feel overwhelmed by the show's unfathomable fast pace and the following plot lines. But it will all go away with the captivating storyline and phenomenal performances by the cast. The unparalleled CFX and overall experience of the show are enough to keep you awake until you watch every second of this dystopian Korean series.

The story, characters, background score, and detailing of every monster have won my heart. The final verdict for Parasyte: The Grey is you need to watch it and experience the fear and profound feeling of survival firsthand now.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Know Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan starrer Parasyte: The Grey's release date, time, plot, cast, where to watch, and more