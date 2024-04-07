Parasyte: The Grey Full Review: Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan's thriller expands on anime universe with impressive originality

Name: Parasyte: The Grey

Premiere date: April 5, 2023

Cast: Jeon So Nee, Goo Kyo Hwan, Lee Jung Hyun

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Writer: Yeon Sang Ho, Ryu Yong Jae, Hitoshi Iwaaki (Manga)

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Science Fiction, Horror

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot of Parasyte: The Grey

Set in the universe of Hitoshi Iwaaki's renowned manga series Parasyte, Parasyte: The Grey unfolds as mysterious parasitic beings descend to Earth from outer space, seeking power on Earth by inhabiting human hosts.

In the series, Jeong Su In (Jeon So Nee) unexpectedly enters a strange coexistence with the parasitic entity Heidi after it fails to capture her brain. Seol Kang Woo (Goo Kyo Hwan) becomes intertwined with Su In's journey while on a mission to hunt down parasites, driven by the search for his missing sister. Choi Jun Kyung (Lee Jung Hyun) leads Team Grey, a specialized unit assigned with the task of eliminating parasites.

Positives of Parasyte: The Grey

One of the biggest perks of being based on a well-loved manga and anime series is the built-in fan base it brings with it. However, standing out amidst such high expectations can be tough. Yet, Parasyte: The Grey had nothing to fear as it truly delivered. Its concise storyline grabs you from the start. Whether you're a fan of anime or manga, witnessing everything unfold in live-action with a fresh plotline and original characters while maintaining the same universe is exhilarating. For those unfamiliar with manga or anime, the intriguing concept of alien parasites inhabiting humans and feeding off them makes for captivating viewing.

Character development is a crucial aspect of South Korean storytelling, and Parasyte: The Grey excels in this area. Despite having only six episodes, the series skillfully crafts characters with depth and purpose, making you genuinely root for them. Combined with impressive VFX and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the show's narrative flow is seamless. By the end, everything neatly falls into place, offering a satisfying conclusion with the promise of more to come in a potential second season.

Returning to the adaptation, Parasyte: The Grey excelled visually, flawlessly capturing the monsters' aesthetic from the manga and anime. The transformations of the parasitic creatures in Parasyte: The Grey are depicted with chilling detail, adding to the overall sense of dread and unease that defines the story. The fight scenes were expertly crafted, adding to the excitement of watching these sequences unfold.

Spoiler alert: For fans of the original manga and anime, a significant highlight was the cameo appearance of Shinichi Izumi, the protagonist. In a memorable moment, he extends his right hand, where his parasite, Migi, hints at a potential crossover within the anime and K-drama universe for a second season. Even if a second season doesn't materialize, it's intriguing to speculate about both series existing within the same universe through this clever hint.

Negatives of Parasyte: The Grey

One significant challenge faced by Parasyte: The Grey was its pacing. While the story managed to develop effectively within the constraints of six episodes, the limited episode count proved to be a drawback. The initial episodes felt rushed, making it difficult to fully grasp the narrative, while the middle portion seemed to drag on. Towards the end, the exploration of humanity's impact on the parasites, particularly through the dynamic between Heidi and Su In, was well-executed by exploring Su In's past and belief in humanity. However, their connection fell somewhat short of being truly impactful. Despite making the best out of the limited time available, proper pacing could have elevated the series to greater heights.

The establishment of Team Grey, tasked with combating the Body Snatchers, introduces a range of characters, but unfortunately, most of them lack sufficient development, except for the leader, Choi Jun Kyung. Their backgrounds and motivations remain largely unexplored, hindering viewers' ability to connect with them. While the series aims to explore the moral complexities of battling a parasitic threat, these efforts feel shallow due to the lack of depth given to many of the side characters. Only the main characters receive adequate exploration, leaving much to be desired regarding character development.

Acting performances

Jeon Seo Nee truly embodied her characters, Heidi and Su In, flawlessly transitioning between their personas while maintaining her trademark gloomy demeanor. Her portrayal was spot-on, making her the ideal fit for the role, as she showcased with her performance. Watching her as the protagonist truly enhanced the viewing experience, allowing us to deeply connect with her storyline and desires, which shaped her character. Similarly, in the original Parasyte, the main dilemma between Shinichi and Migi revolves around Shinichi's morality and humanity versus Migi's instinct for survival as a parasite. This dilemma is also explored here, albeit more on the surface level, yet Jeon Seo Nee handles it adeptly.

Goo Kyo Hwan portrays his character, who is on a quest to find his sister and becomes entangled in the chaos upon meeting Su In, with finesse. He serves as the comedic relief in the series, but his character's dark and emotional backstory adds depth, showcasing his vulnerability. As Seol Kang Woo, there's a sense of relief whenever he appears on screen. He embodies the essence of comfort amidst the chaos, being a normal human without any special powers in the midst of this mess. Seeing him evokes both concern and relief as he navigates through the challenges of this chaotic world.

Lee Jung Hyun's portrayal of Choi Jun Kyung is a mixed bag. While she effectively embodies the badass character assigned to her, some of her character's decisions and choices can be frustrating at times. However, these flaws could simply be attributed to the character itself, and as an actor, she still delivered a commendable performance overall. Although her expressions felt a bit exaggerated in some moments, she successfully conveyed fear, tension, and vulnerability through her acting. Despite any shortcomings, she managed to pull off her "girlboss" character convincingly.

The supporting characters, such as the Parasites Lee Hyun Kyun as the pastor and Yoon Hyun Gil as Seol Kyung Hee, portrayed their roles adeptly. Their characters required them to have minimal to no facial expressions, and they executed that aspect convincingly. Particularly in the climactic fight scene between the pastor inhabiting Kang Won Seok's body, the tension was high and terrifying. While Seol Kyung Hee could have had a more pronounced redemption arc as a parasite who becomes humanized, even the small gesture of her apologizing to Kang Woo at the end resonated deeply with viewers, tugging at the heartstrings.

The detectives, Kwon Hae Hyo as Kim Cheol Min and Kim In Kwon as Kang Won Seok, portrayed their characters with finesse. Kwon Hae Hyo's portrayal of Kim Cheol Min as the caring father figure to Su In was particularly moving, and his eventual loss was truly heart-wrenching. Meanwhile, Kim In Kwon captured the essence of Kang Won Seok, the quintessential betrayer in the show, with skillful acting.

How does it compare to the anime: Parasyte: The Maxim

The basic plot of both the anime Parasyte: The Maxim and the K-drama adaptation of the same manga revolves around the Parasites and their control over the world. Originally, the story hinted at humans being the dominant species on Earth and what would happen if a more dominant force, like the Parasites, emerged. However, this aspect wasn't explored as thoroughly in the K-drama as in the anime.

One significant difference lies in the reveal of the Parasites. In the anime, their existence is kept secret for a significant period before being unveiled. In contrast, in the K-drama series, government officials are aware of their existence from the outset, although the public is unaware in both scenarios.

The protagonists, Shinichi and Su In, share many similarities. They both merge with the Parasites, turning into mutants, albeit through different means. In the anime, Shinichi's headphones prevent the Parasite from entering his brain, leading it to settle in his right hand. In contrast, in the K-drama, Su In's damaged body prevents the Parasite from fully attaching, resulting in a transformation that affects half of her head. Unlike the anime, where injury wasn't a factor, here it plays a crucial role in the Parasite's inability to fully capture the host body. Additionally, in the K-drama adaptation, the Parasites are depicted with the ability to fly, a feature not seen in the anime.

In the K-drama adaptation, the Parasite leader aims to become the mayor by inhabiting the current mayor's body, similar to the anime. However, there's a notable difference in their approach. In the anime, the Parasites initially operate from the mayor’s position, with the main head already holding a prominent position in society and aiming to climb even higher. Conversely, in K-drama, the Parasites are depicted as more aggressive from the start, engaging in open attacks and fights rather than remaining hidden.

The K-drama adaptation and the original anime share several similarities. Both versions use hair to identify Parasites, although the K-drama doesn't visually depict the consequence of cutting a Parasite's hair. While the anime focuses primarily on the protagonist, antagonists, and a few side characters, the K-drama is divided into various sections that intertwine throughout the story.

A significant connection between the two adaptations is the presence of the main protagonist, Shinichi Izumi, indicating that they share the same universe. Although the K-drama isn't a direct adaptation, it creatively expands upon the manga's universe. The Parasites in both versions exhibit similar survival strategies and speech patterns. Whether you're a fan of the anime or the K-drama, you will likely enjoy its counterpart as both offer spectacular experiences within their own universe.

Parasyte: The Grey: Stream or Skip?

Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original anime and manga, Parasyte: The Grey delivers a power-packed short watch. While there may be a few pacing issues here and there, they are quickly resolved and hardly noticeable if you're paying enough attention to the series. The plot, built on the concept of a successful empire, brings a touch of originality to its own universe, offering the best of both worlds. The actors deliver spectacular performances, and the VFX and special effects are overall impressive. It's perfect for a one-night binge-watch when you're in the mood for something gory, thrilling, and engaging.

