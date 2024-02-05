Seeking the King: Koo Kyo Hwan has a fateful encounter with an enormous mysterious robot in intense new teaser

Koo Kyo Hwan’s upcoming sci-fi film Seeking the King has revealed a poster and a teaser. Seeking the King is a science fiction film that narrates the exploits of military doctor Kim Do Jin played by Koo Kyo Hwan and the inhabitants of a village in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as they come across a mysterious giant visitor during the summer of 1980.

Seeking the King’s teaser and poster

The newly revealed poster, titled "The biggest friend in the world has crash-landed!" depicts military doctor Kim Do Jin examining a mysterious being in an unfamiliar forest. Audiences are eager to discover the nature of the friendship that will unfold between Do Jin and the enigmatic visitor. The accompanying teaser provides a sneak peek into the unexpected events triggered by the arrival of the mysterious guest in a DMZ village during the summer of 1980. Kim Do Jin, assigned as a military doctor to a health center in the Punchbowl area of the DMZ, reports the sighting of a robot resembling an apartment building. However, his report is dismissed as unbelievable.

As a series of events unfold, including the discovery of massive footprints unattributable to humans, an unidentified spacecraft heading towards Earth, and the emergence of factions showing interest in the Punchbowl area of the DMZ, curiosity about the giant robot's existence intensifies. The teaser also introduces key characters such as Joo Bok played by Yoo Jae Myung, a Punchbowl Village resident, Jung Ae played by Seohyun, the sole nurse at the Punchbowl Village Health Center, and Chul, the mysterious guest.

More about Koo Kyo Hwan

Hailing from Seoul, Koo Kyo Hwan is a versatile figure in the South Korean entertainment industry, excelling as an actor, costume designer, editor, producer, director, and screenwriter. Namoo Actors represents him as an actor, and he holds a degree from the Seoul Institute of Arts. Koo Kyo Hwan initiated his acting journey with the 2009 South Korean romantic comedy Castaway on the Moon.

His remarkable contributions were acknowledged when he clinched the Actor of the Year award at the 2016 Busan International Film Festival for Beaten Black and Blue. Subsequently, in 2017, Koo Kyo Hwan earned accolades at the Busan Film Critics Awards and Buil Film Awards in the Best New Actor category for his role in Jane. The same year, he secured another Best New Actor award at the Chunsa Film Art Awards for Beaten Black and Blue. Continuing his success, Koo Kyo Hwan received the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2018, triumphing in the Best New Actor – Film category for his performance in Jane.

