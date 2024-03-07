Parasyte: The Grey starring Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Lee Jung Hyun unveils new spine-chlling poster

Parasyte: The Grey, based on a Japanese Manga series has unearthed its latest poster with a chilling visual display, that is bound to deliver a thrilling experience.

Parasyte: The Grey reveals new thrilling poster featuring Jeon So Nee transforming into parasite

On March 7, Netflix revealed the new poster of the upcoming thriller series Parasyte: The Grey. The enticing visual display of the poster features the lead actress Jeon So Nee, who seems to be transforming into a spine-chilling parasite.

See below the poster of Parasyte: The Grey featuring Jeon So Nee.

More about Parasyte: The Grey's plot

Parasyte: The Grey is a Korean live-action series based on the Japanese manga of Hitoshi Iwaaki, which was published through Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine from 1990 to 1995. Previously the manga was also adapted as two live-action movies and a TV anime, that soared high in popularity.

The K-series interpretation will feature a reformed narrative and several prominent Korean stars.

The gripping chronicle of Parasyte: The Grey revolves around the outer-space parasites, that invaded the earth in order to take control of human bodies and eventually their power. Amidst the chaotic horror, rises an anti-parasite group named The Grey, who fights against the vicious leeches.

Cast & Crew of The Parasyte: The Grey

The upcoming psychological horror boasts its exhilarating narrative with an impressive cast lineup that includes Jeon So Nee as Jeong Su In, a woman cohabiting with the parasite in her body, as she refuses to give up her consciousness. Earlier, Jeon So Nee rose to fame with her roles in hit dramas like Our Blooming Youth and Scripting Your Destiny. Expectation runs high to witness her delving into a new on-screen avatar.

On the other hand, Lee Jung Hyun, renowned for Peninsula, The Night of The Undead, and Love, Again will take on the role of The Grey’s leader, who will relentlessly fight the parasites.

Furthermore, Koo Kyu Hwan portrays a man who sets on an unabated journey to find his missing sister and during his quest, he engages in fighting off the outer space parasites.

This science fiction horror has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho, who is known for delivering hits like Train to Busan, Hellbound, and Bequeathed. He was also confirmed to cooperate with the screenplay alongside Ryu Yong Jae, a screenwriter known to have worked on Peninsula, Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area, Monstrous, and more.

With the star-studded cast and crew having prior experience working in similar genres, expectations are high regarding the upcoming horror series Parasyte: The Grey.

This highly-anticipated series is slated to premiere on April 5, 2024, exclusively through Netflix. Parayte: The Grey will continue to air as weekly episodes until June 2024, with any unexpected circumstances announced by the production team.

