Know Jeon So Nee, Koo Kyo Hwan starrer Parasyte: The Grey's release date, time, plot, cast, where to watch, and more

Parasyte: The Grey has got fans ready to dive into the world of unfathomable creatures and deadly storylines. Since the day of the announcement of the series, it has been the talk of K-drama fanatics as Parasyte: The Grey marks a big change in the trajectory of Korean dramas and web series. Audiences are excited to see a dystopian story unfold with the best of the cast.

Release Date and Time of Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey is a Netflix original web series. Parasyte: The Grey will be released on April 5, 2024.

Where to Watch Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey will premiere on Netflix worldwide. It is a Netflix original series and will be available for streaming on this steaming giant. According to the platform, Parasyte: The Grey is set to run until June.

Parasyte: The Grey’s Genre

Scientific Fiction, Horror

Parasyte: The Grey’s plot

Parasyte: The Grey is based on the infamous manga Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The manga series is a fan favorite when it comes to manga readers and aficionados. The series however has an original story that is only based on the manga series by Hitoshi Iwaaki but will follow a different story from the original manga.

Advertisement

The series will be helmed by the exceptional director Yeon Sang Ho who is known for delivering post-apocalyptic stories with his own special flair. Given the direction of Yeon Sang Ho who directed Train To Busan, Hellbound, the expectations for Parasyte: The Grey unsurprisingly are high.

Parasyte: The Grey’s plot follows a new storyline that is set in the original manga universe. The story instead of Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan will take place in Namil, South Korea. The story begins when out of the blue mysterious parasites fall from the sky and start taking humans as their hosts. They need a human body to live, but complications occur for humans as these parasites are nothing but dangerous. They are murderous organisms who control the humans they take as a host and kill everyone in sight.

In response to these bloodthirsty parasites, the government creates an anti-parasite task force called The Grey, led by a coldhearted Choi Jun Kyung (played by Lee Jung Hyun) who will not sit silently until she has annihilated every last one of them.

But some parasites might be different. The parasite in Jeong Su In (Jeon So Nee) is in a symbiosis state with its host and they seem to help and protect each other. But Jeong Su In needs to make everyone understand her relationship with the parasite and how it is harmless else she will be killed by The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey’s Cast

The cast of Parasyte: The Grey gets as good as it can. Hailing the show will be Koo Kyo Hwan and Jeon So Nee along with Lee Jung Hyun.

Koo Kyo Hwan of D.P. will be portraying the role of Seol Kang Woo. He is a member of the Mangnani Gang. He is trying to track down parasites in order to find his lost sister. He will be seen helping Jeong Su In to survive.

Jeon So Nee will play the female lead Jeong Su In who finds herself co-existing with a parasite who claims they can only survive together. She is one in a million as her parasite is the only one who is not a killing machine like others. Unlike the other parasites who wish to take over Earth the parasite in Jeong Su In just wants to survive. But Jeong Su In needs to fight many enemies to do that.

Advertisement

Lee Jung Hyun will play the extreme and cold-hearted leader of the parasite-killing task force The Grey, Choi Jun Kyung. She will not stop at anything if it means eradicating bloodthirsty parasites.

The crew of Parasyte: The Grey

Along with the glittering star cast, we will also see Kwon Hae Hyo as Kim Chul Min, a detective at Namil Police Station. Kim In Kwon as Kang Won Seock, junior detective of Kim Chul Min. Lee Hyun Kyun will play Kwan Hyuk Ju, a pastor.

Do not forget to mark your calendars for Parasyte: The Grey and its horrific parasitic story.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat