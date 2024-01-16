10 best crime K-dramas of all time: From Vincenzo to Mouse and more

Vincenzo, Flower of Evil, Mouse and many more crime K-dramas provide thrill and action to the audience. The viewers get involved in the mystery and the story of such detective K-dramas. Action K-dramas like My Name and Taxi Driver not only create a mystery but also provide a spectacle with fighting and stunt scenes. Such thriller K-dramas create excitement and keep the viewers hooked on for the next episode. Here is a list of some of the best crime K-dramas.

Best crime K-dramas to keep viewers hooked

1. Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil was released in 2020 and stars Lee Joong Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin and Seo Hyun Woo. It is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets, especially from his wife.

2. Mouse

Mouse starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ju Hyun and Kyung Soo Jin is a science fiction thriller. The drama surrounds a series of mysterious murders which are suspected to be the work of a serial killer.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

3. Beyond Evil

The Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun and Choi Dae Hoon starrer Beyond Evil was released in 2021. After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama.

Advertisement

4. Vincenzo

Vincenzo is a highly-rated drama from 2021 which was a commercial success. It is counted amongst the best K-dramas. Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been and Ok Taecyeon take on the main roles in the drama series. The story revolves around an Italian consigliere lawyer who comes to South Korea to fulfil his job and gets involved with a lawyer to fight against a powerful conglomerate.

5. Vagabond

The 2019 thriller K-drama with Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy and Shin Sung Rok. It tells the story of Cha Dal Gun who raises his nephew single-handedly after his brother and his wife pass away in a plane crash. But there is something suspicious about the event. He along with Go Hae Ri who is a part of the National Intelligence Service, together strive to find the truth.

6. Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is based on a popular webtoon but the drama released in 2021 takes a different take on the original copy. The series starring Lee Ji Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin is about a group of people who were wronged in their lives who come together to become vigilantes of sorts. Together they take revenge on the criminals and those who do others wrong.

7. Through the Darkness

Through the Darkness is adapted from the autobiography of South Korea’s first criminal profiler Kwon Il Young and journalist Ko Na Mu. Set in the 1990s, the drama stars Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu and Kim So Jin. It surrounds the case of the attacks and murders of women by the criminal dubbed as ‘Red Cap’.

8. My Name

Han Seo Hee, Park Hee Soon and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer My Name is a revenge drama which was released in 2021. The Netflix crime series is the story of a girl who joins hands with a crime boss to take revenge for her father’s death. She joins the police force in disguise under his instructions.

9. Extracurricular

The 2020 drama Extracurricular is centred around a group of students who turn to the world of crime to earn money. The unique drama stars Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun, Jung Da Bin and Nam Yoon Su. The main character Ji Su seems like an ideal student who does well in school but he commits acts of crime. One day he is caught by the school’s bully Min Hee and their lives become entangled together.

Advertisement

10. Signal

Signal is a 2016 detective K-drama which is regarded as one of the best thriller K-dramas of all time. The drama stars Lee Ji Hoon ,Kim Hye Soon and Jo Jin Woong. The drama is mixed in with science fiction and jumps back and forth in time. The main character finds a walkie-talkie which lets him talk to a girl from 15 years ago when a heinous crime took place.

Conclusion

Crime K-dramas are a rollercoaster ride and provide a range of emotions from sympathy to sadness and love. Thriller K-dramas like Flowers of Evil and Mouse show the side of the criminals and their mentality as well. On the other hand, action K-dramas like Taxi Driver and My Name portray the main characters with gray moral values and walk the path of crime.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: K-dramas like Beyond Evil