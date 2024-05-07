Lea Michele Shows Off Her Baby Bump At The Met Gala; See Here

Lea Michele is a multi-talented individual. She is an exceptional actress, singer, and songwriter. She is an award-winning actress and singer. But the actress climbed the ladder of fame after her role in the award-winning series Glee. Last night, Michele gave the entire world a surprise when she walked the green carpet of the Met Gala. The actress showcased her adorable baby bump draped in hues of blue. Lauding the dress code in The Garden of Time, she wore an enormous blue gown with a lighter shade of tule around it. Truthfully, Lea Michele looked absolutely breathtaking and magnificent in her Met Gala outfit.

ALSO READ: Is Lea Michele’s Plastic Surgery Real? Take A Closer Look Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Lea Michele showcased her baby bump at the Met Gala 2024

Lea Michele captivated the stage at the 2024 Met Gala. She displayed not only her flawless elegance but also a growing baby belly. The former Glee star exuded excitement as she posed on the red carpet, cradling her developing belly in a breathtaking Rodarte gown. The 37-year-old actress dressed her baby bump in a silk gown embroidered with beautiful flowers that stopped just below the bust.

Michele completed the image with an extravagant lace train that trailed behind her. The mother-to-be kept her makeup minimal, with a nude pink lip, a faint blush, and long brown tresses flowing in waves beyond her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the design was inspired by the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The Met Gala 2024 theme was The Garden of Time. The exhibit will include roughly 250 objects from over 400 years of history, including 15 major pieces like an 1877 Charles Frederick Worth silk satin ball gown.

Advertisement

Lea Michele earlier announced she is pregnant with baby number 2

Lea Michele is all set to welcome her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich. The former Glee star, along with her husband and 3-year-old son, Ever, expressed their overjoyment at the impending arrival of their newest family member.

Taking to Instagram, Michele shared lovely photos of her naked baby bump and wrote in the caption, "Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed." The announcement marks another milestone in their parenting adventure, as the couple already enjoys being parents to Ever.

However, the path to extending their family has not been without its hurdles. Michele previously revealed her challenges with conception for the second time. In March 2022, she frankly discussed her struggles on Instagram Stories, expressing her confidence in divine timing while experiencing heartbreak along the way.

ALSO READ: Lea Michele Reveals She's 'Never Sung Pregnant'; Actress-Singer Celebrates Singing At Radio City