'This Is What That Child Picked': Jelly Roll's Daughter Receives First Vehicle For 16th Birthday

Country singer Jelly Roll’s daughter received a very special gift for her 16th birthday: a white GMC Sierra 1500 truck. Bailee, whose birthday is on May 22, appeared in a TikTok video with Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo, as the duo headed to the car dealership to pick up her present. The splurging was not mindless, as Bunnie Xo said in the video. “We told this kid, you can have any car you want in the world but there was a budget,” she says.



This is what the child picked, this is what her heart desires: says Bunnie Xo in TikTok video

In the TikTok video, Bunnie and Bailee can be seen doing the paperwork for her present, which is a splendid Sierra Truck. "And this is what the child picked, this is what her heart desires. So let's go f---ing get it baby," her stepmother exclaimed in the video, as Bailee was ecstatic with this new present from her parents. The latter jokingly said that she was ready to whip the truck in every field. "Please don't," replied Bunnie.

Bunnie took a moment to reflect on how far Bailee had come, and she let her drive back on her own. "I remember when we were teaching her how to ride a f---ing bike, guys,” reminisced Bunnie.

Viewers could see Bailee’s country roots manifest in her choice of car. "I love that she picked a truck!!!” a user commented, to which Bunnie affirmed that after all, Bailee is a country girl. “Wasn't expecting that but I absolutely LOVE it!!!” said another user.

Jelly Roll on his relationship with daughter Bailee Ann

Bailee was born to Jason Bradley DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, in 2008, when the latter was in prison for drug dealing. The Son of a Sinner singer referred to the birth of his daughter as a life-changing moment, as this new fatherhood changed his approach to things. While speaking to 105.7 The Point, the singer said that he could no longer be selfish, since there was someone solely “relying” on him. Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo were granted primary custody of his daughter in 2016, and the family has grown closer ever since, with a young Noah as well from Jelly’s previous relationship.

While the father of two does not divulge much about his children on social media, he did not miss a chance to speak about them after winning 3 awards at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and making a historic sweep. “You’ve changed my life in so many ways. But it’s just unreal. This is bigger than just a single award for us. We came from nothing,” Jelly gushed about his daughter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jelly surprised Bailee by bringing her on stage for a Happy Birthday sing-along at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, in a “cool dad way to embarrass her,” as he mentioned on stage. He also revealed that his birthday present for Bailee might seem a little corny, but he is eager to score Dad points on this one. He took her out of school for some time and flew her to his Indio, California show. "Don’t tell her teacher,” the Grammy nominee quipped, as seen in a TikTok clip.

