Jung Eun Chae and designer Kim Choong Jae are dating; Agency CONFIRMS reports

Anna actor Jung Eun Chae and designer and artist Kim Chung Jae have confirmed their relationship. Jung Eun Chae is known for her roles in various dramas and movies like Anna, Pachinko, The King: Eternal Monarch, Dr Frost, and many more. Her agency confirmed her relationship with the designer and entertainer. Here are the details.

Jung Eun Chae and Kim Chung Jae are in a relationship

On March 21, Jung Eun Chae's agency PROJECT HOSOO confirmed that Kim Chung Jae and Jung Eun Chae are in a relationship. Their relationship is at a stage where they are getting to know each other with positive feelings. The actor also shared pictures and videos on her Instagram of Kim Chung Jae's studio in July 2023. Kim Chung Jae and Jung Eun Chae were both born in 1986 and are of the same age.

More about Jung Eun Chae

Jung Eun Chae started off as a model and transitioned her career towards acting. She made her acting debut in 2011 with the drama Women In Our House. Her first appearance on the big screen was in the same year with the film Haunters. The actor has appeared in several popular K-dramas like Dr Frost, The Guest, The King: Eternal Monarch, Packinko, and Anna.

She will be appearing in the main role in the upcoming drama Your Honor, which is expected to release in 2024. It is a remake of the 2017 Israeli series Kvodo, which was also remade in 2020 in America. She would also be appearing in the much-awaited Jeong Nyeon which also stars Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, and Ra Mi Ran. The drama is based on a webtoon by Seo Irae and illustrated by Namon. It is set in post-war Korea in 1956 and tells the story of a girl who wants to become a theatre actor. It is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

