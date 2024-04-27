In the world of rock music, Jon Bovi stands as a legendary figure, but behind every great man is a great woman. We are talking about Dorothea Hurley, his wife who’s been there through it all for over three decades.

The new Hulu series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story dives into his 40-year journey into the spotlight including his family life with Dorothea Hurley. And as the new Hulu series hits the screen on April 26, it’s time to shine a spotlight on the woman who’s been with Jon through the ups and downs of his life.

Who is Dorothea Hurley

Hurley isn’t just Jon Bovi’s wife; she’s also the founder and program director of JBJ Soul Kitchen. It’s a non-profit community restaurant serving meals to those in need since 2009. The volunteer-run soup kitchen has four locations in New Jersey, where they serve meals to people in need. The restaurant runs on volunteers and donations.

According to Parade magazine, besides running the restaurant, Hurley used to teach karate too.

Jon and Dorothea’s beautiful love story

Jon and Dorothea met in high school back in 1980, and it was love at first sight. Reflecting on their early days in the Hulu series Thank You Goodnight, Bon Jovi fondly recalled their budding romance, admitting that he was instantly smitten after seeing Hurley for the very first time.

Dorothea felt the same way, mentioning Jon’s cute looks and beautiful eyes. And, like many young couples, they also had their fair share of ups and downs, breaking up and making up multiple times. And, despite a brief breakup in 1985, they found their way back to each other.

What sets, Dorothea apart is her belief in Jon’s potential and his drive to succeed, even during their breakups. Jon recalled a fun memory of Dorothea where she used to let him cheat off her in history class.

Jon and Dorothea eloped in Las Vegas

In 1989, Jon Bovi and Dorothea Hurley decided to tie the knot after the success of Bon Jovi’s album New Jersey. They chose to elope in Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. In episode three of the docuseries, both Bon Jovi and Hurley reflected on this significant moment from their perspective.

After rocking the stage for three nights straight in California, Bon Jovi was on cloud nine. The band’s success was soaring and the excitement was palpable. Jon felt an overwhelming urge for something more. At that moment Jon proposed to Dorothea and they eloped right then and there. And they eloped because they wanted to celebrate their love uniquely, away from the spotlight and pressures of fame.

Despite their happiness, not everyone was thrilled about their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. The band and management were particularly concerned. They worried that Jon’s status as a heartthrob might take a hit if fans get to know that he’s married. But despite that backlash, Jon stood by his love for Hurley, showcasing that their bond is stronger than any backlash.

Dorothea is a mother of four kids

Beyond their enduring marriage, Jon and Dorothea share a family of four children: Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20. Like any other family, they’ve also faced challenges, including a public ordeal when their daughter Stephanie faced legal troubles because of her heroin overdose.

But they do celebrate milestones also, such as their son Jake’s engagement to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

