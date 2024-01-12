Jeong Nyeon FIRST LOOK: Kim Tae Ri embodies dejected small town girl in upcoming period drama

The much-awaited period drama titled Jeong Nyeon has revealed its first look. On 16 November 2023, tvN had announced the project starring renowned actors Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, and Moon So Ri, scheduled to premiere this year.

The show Jeong Nyeon follows the story of a girl named Yoon Jeong Nyeon, played by Kim Tae Ri. She is a small-town girl who dreams of becoming a singer. The girl takes the risk of moving to a big city despite having financial hardships and no education.

Kim Tae Ri’s Jeong Nyeon reveals her first look as an aspiring singer from a small town

In the newly released still, Kim Tae Ri (as Yoon Jeong Nyeon) dons a simple outfit and short haircut. As seen in the picture, she seems to be engaged in some agrarian activity as she stands in the middle of a plantation field. This expression on her face conveys that she is dejected and wants something more from her boring life.

The story takes place in the 1950s after the Korean War came to an end. The protagonist Yoon Jeong Nyeon resides in Mokpo, far away from the bustling city life and has an innate talent for music. She is a genius pansori (Korean genre of musical storytelling) who leaves her town to visit Seoul and reboot her life as a professional singer. In order to do that, she joins a traditional Korean musical theater called yeonsong gukgeuk. What’s so special about this theater is that it is run by an all-female ensemble who perform the roles (both men and women) to narrate the passionate tales of love and war.

More about Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, and Moon So Ri’s characters

Apart from Kim Tae Ri, the show features Shin Ye Eun as Heo Young Seo, a singer, dancer and actress who becomes Yoon Jeong Nyeon’s major rival. Meanwhile, actress Ra Mi Ran will assume the role of Kang So Bok, the powerful leader of the Korean Traditional Theater Company. Lastly, Moon So Ri will portray Yoon Jeong Nyeon’s mother, Seo Yong Rye, who raised her all alone. Surprisingly, Moon So Ri also had an interest in the art of pansori but unfortunately, she buried her passion long back and now, her daughter is ready to take the musical legacy forward.

