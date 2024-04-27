Did Saitama And Garou’s Battle In One-Punch Man Supercharge The Next Big Villain? EXPLORED

The battle between Saitama and Garou was probably the most epic and earth-shattering fight in the One Punch Man manga. However, in a recent episode, ONE and Yusuke Murata’s manga revealed that even though the battle between the two overpowered beings has ended, it gave birth to a being so powerful that it could bring about doom and alter reality.

The recently redrawn chapters of the One Punch Man manga altered the story and changed the direction of the Ninja Arc, which is currently running. Blast reveals that the Saitama vs. Garou fight’s ripple effect could have given birth to another all-powerful being, which might completely change the direction of the story.

How did the fight supercharge Empty Void?

In the recently redrawn chapter 195 (chapter 242 on Tonari) of the One Punch Man manga, Blast revealed that Saitama and Garou’s hits against each other were so powerful that they released extremely powerful bursts of cosmic energy. The energy that erupted when the two fighters’ fists collided was so potent and intense that the dimensional gate of Blast could not hold it.

Blast then decided to redirect it into another dimension to divert the devastating energy from the Earth with the help of three of his allies. However, even though they managed to do it, they ended up sending massive amounts of shockwave energy directly to the place where Empty Void was hiding, inadvertently supercharging Empty Void into a being of immense power.

Some extent of his abilities were already shown in the recent chapter. However, as Void has a bone to pick with Blast, he might become a super powerful supervillain in the following few chapters.

Why is Empty Void a threat in his current form?

Empty Void’s ability already makes him powerful enough to alter reality. The mysterious entity referred to as God also apparently altered his powers. His Ninja abilities allow him to use offensive powers and illusions against his enemies. Even though he was much weaker after his fight with Blast, who had thought God’s influence might have corrupted him, the cosmic explosion from Saitama hitting Garou helped him recover.

However, we do not yet know the limits of Empty Void’s power or how much being hit by radioactive energy has supercharged him. We do know that he can already tear apart the fabric of reality, hide in pocket dimensions, and absorb energy to gain power. We also know now that being hit with cosmic waves of high potency can trigger regeneration within him and help him heal.

Even though there are seemingly an unending number of cosmically powerful beings in One Punch Man, Empty Void, in his current form, can be even more dangerous than Gaoru. Not only is he cunning and proud of his cause, but he also has access to an army of ninjas that he can probably infect with his God-given power.

Even though there are seemingly an unending number of cosmically powerful beings in One Punch Man, Empty Void, in his current form, can be even more dangerous than Gaoru. Not only is he cunning and proud of his cause, but he also has access to an army of ninjas that he can probably infect with his God-given power.

The consequences of what had to be the most mind-boggling battle in One Punch Man have definitely left a mark on the current course of the story, and it will be great to see that explored in the coming chapters.

