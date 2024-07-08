Miss Night and Day is an ongoing K-drama series starring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun in the lead roles and has been garnering impressive ratings so far. Furthermore, the newly premiered K-drama The Auditors also saw a rise in viewership with the release of the second episode.

Miss Night and Day garners highest ratings with new episode

On July 8, 2024, Nielsen Korea has revealed the ratings for the shows airing on the previous day, and it has been observed that Miss Night and Day received a lot of traction. The K-drama garnered an average nationwide rating of 8.4 percent with the new episode release, making it the highest it has received during its entire run.

The plot of the series follows a young woman, Lee Min Jin, in her 20s who is a diligent aspiring civil servant and has been appearing for exams for a long time. However, she lands an internship, but her life turns upside down when she transforms into a 50-year-old woman, Lim Soon. Moreover, she also gets entangled with a talented prosecutor, Gye Ji Woong.

The Auditors receives a massive jump in viewership with new episode release

On the other hand, The Auditors is a new show, and with the second episode release, it has recorded a massive rise. The show scored a nationwide average of 5.9 percent, taking a significant jump from the previous episode rating, which received 3.5 percent. Moreover, the K-drama Beauty and Mr. Romantic recorded an all-time high viewership of 18.6 percent with the previous episode release.

More about The Auditors

The show's plot unfolds the gripping tale of a gifted audit team leader and a fresh-faced new employee joining forces to expose extensive corruption within their company. The narrative kicks off with Shin Cha Il, who takes the lead of the audit team at JU Construction, a company steeped in corruption. Gu Han Soo initially joined the team as a stepping stone to secure a transfer to JU Construction's Florida branch but his plans changed eventually.

Starring Shin Ha Kyun in the lead role, The rest of the cast ensemble includes Lee Jung Ha, Jin Goo, Jo Aram, Jung Moon Sung, Jung Dong Hwan, Baek Hyun Jin, Oh Hee Joon, Hong In, Lee Ji Hyun, and more.