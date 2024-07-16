Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are inseparable since childhood as they grow up together in FIRST teaser of Love Next Door; WATCH

Love Next Door has unveiled its first teaser, offering a glimpse of Jung Hae In and Jung So Min portraying inseparable childhood friends in tvN's upcoming romance drama. The series is scheduled to premiere with its first episode on August 17.

Love Next Door’s first teaser

Romance series Love Next Door has teased fans with a sneak peek of the chemistry between Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. Love Next Door is a fresh romantic-comedy K-drama revolving around Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min), a woman striving to rebuild her messy life, and Choi Seung Hyo (played by Jung Hae In), the son of her mother's friend who represents a dark chapter in her past.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, known for their work on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the series promises a compelling narrative.

The newly released teaser of Love Next Door beautifully captures the growth of Choi Seung Hyo and Bae Seok Ryu from childhood to adulthood. As inseparable childhood friends, they are depicted cherishing every moment together.

The teaser evokes nostalgia by showcasing their playful and innocent days, juxtaposed with glimpses of their present-day friendship. It builds anticipation for the heartfelt chemistry between these longtime friends in the upcoming series.

Watch the teaser below-

More about Love Next Door

In addition to Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, and Kim Ji Eun, who were previously confirmed for the drama, Love Next Door unveiled its full cast lineup on March 13. The ensemble includes Yoon Ji On, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Joon, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Joo, Jeon Suk Ho, N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub, and Shim So Young.

Jung So Min takes on the role of Bae Seok Ryu, a woman striving to rejuvenate her life after a series of setbacks. Jung Hae In plays Choi Seung Hyo, the head of the architecture atelier In and the son of a family friend. Seok Ryu views Seung Hyo as a dark stain in her personal history.

Kim Ji Eun will portray Jung Mo Eum, the cheerful and unpredictable childhood friend of Seung Hyo and Seok Ryu. Mo Eum is an emergency responder deeply passionate about justice. Yoon Ji On takes on the role of Kang Dan Ho, a dedicated reporter who values being on the scene and uncovering the truth. Dan Ho's life takes unexpected turns when he moves next door to Jung Mo Eum.

Park Ji Young will portray Na Mi Sook, Bae Seok Ryu's straightforward mother. Jo Han Chul takes on the role of Bae Geun Sik, Seok Ryu's father who manages a small snack bar. Jang Young Nam plays Seo Hye Sook, Choi Seung Hyo's mother, while Lee Seung Joon portrays Choi Kyung Jong, Seung Hyo's father who is a professor of emergency medicine.

Jeon Suk Ho takes on the role of Yoon Myung Woo, the co-head of the architecture atelier In. Kim Geum Soon portrays Jung Mo Eum's mother, Do Jae Sook, in Love Next Door. Han Ye Joo plays Bang In Sook, a character brimming with internal issues. Lee Seung Hyub transforms into Bae Dong Jin, Seok Ryu's younger brother aspiring to become a fitness trainer.

Shim So Young portrays Lee Na Yoon, an employee at In's architecture firm who harbors unrequited feelings for Choi Seung Hyo.

