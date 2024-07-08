When is Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's rom-com Love Next Door releasing? Here's what we know

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s romantic comedy Love Next Door is one of the most-anticipated K-dramas of 2024. The two stars, who are collaborating for the first time, have been snapped on the filming set of this drama on multiple occasions, raising anticipation for their chemistry.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door likely to have August 17 premiere

According to the latest buzz, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s Love Next Door is expected to meet the viewers on August 17 through the tvN network. The release date is yet to be acknowledged officially, but the rumor is creating excitement among the fans who are eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen synergy.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min have shared sneak peeks of their characters on multiple occasions. The two have been constantly snapped on the rom-com’s filming set, while curious fans tried to catch a glimpse of their chemistry.

Know more about Love Next Door

Love Next Door (literal translation Mom’s Friend’s Son) is an upcoming rom-com drama that is expected to unfold a quirky yet heart-warming romance between the two protagonists.

Alchemy of Souls famed Jung So Min will lead the rom-com as Bae Seok Ryu, a young woman trying to revive her life after a major setback.

Jung Hae In, celebrated for his roles in Snowdrop, D.P., Something in the Rain, and more will headline the drama as Choi Seung Hyo, the head of an architecture atelier. His character is the son of Bae Seok Ryu’s mom’s friend.

However, he is marked as a dark chapter in her life. When the two cross paths again, an interesting interaction is expected to unfold.

Aside from the lead characters, the additional cast lineup boasts a talent influx of many active and rookie actors. Among them are Branding in Seougnsu’s Kim Ji Eun, My Lovely Liar’s Yun Ji On, Revenant’s Park Ji Young, and more.

Love Next Door has been helmed by Crash Course in Romance director Yoo Je Won, while the screenplay has been penned by Shin Ha Eun. Both of them have previously collaborated on Hometown Ch-Cha-Cha, hence their partnership promises to bring forth a new deft piece of work in Love Next Door.

