One Spring Night celebrates 5 years: 5 reasons why Jung Hae In-Han Ji Min starrer shows perfect romance between mature adults

One Spring Night is a romance slice-of-life drama which features Han Ji Min and Jung Hae In. The on-screen couple portray a mature romance between two individuals who have their own lives and try to juggle work, family and love. As the drama celebrates 5 years of release on May 22, 2024, here are 5 reasons why One Spring Night shows a realistic romance between mature adults.

5 reasons why relationship portrayal in One Spring Night is a green flag

1. Dialogue-driven plot and the mundane

One Spring Night is a slice-of-life so it follows the mundane day-to-day activities of the main characters and how they deal with challenges. The tension in the drama is created by situations that everyone can relate to like parents disapproving of relationships, developing feelings for someone even while being in a relationship and many such topics. These themes are extended throughout the drama and the conflicts take time and solve eventually. The plot progresses as the characters exchange conversations and the story is carried forward through dialogues.

2. Conflict resolutions

The conflicts which arise between characters take time to be solves and does not happen overnight. Especially the main couple, they talk things over and over again till they come to a solution and a conclusion. The characters are emotionally smart people who are not only in touch with their feelings but also consider others' situations. The main couple share conversation to reach mutual understanding without getting very angry and frustrated at each other. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

3. Characters have their individual personality and lives

All characters in the drama have their individual and independent lives and while the romance is the central plot of the drama, love and romance are not the central parts in the characters' lives. Love is one of the parts of their live and they also juggle family, friends and their jobs along with it. Never does love become toxic and take the central stage. They give their partners time and priority but they are also living their own lives.

4. Relationship with families

The drama also deals with the themes of family and how they affect a serious relationship. Families often disapprove of partners or sometimes may even force to marry someone of their liking. One Spring Night deals with such themes with maturity and gives the characters the space to grow through such situations as their love story also advances.

5. Portrayal of romance

The romance depicted in Once Spring Night is subtle and slow paced. The amazing slow burn romance evolves through the episodes and the characters grow with one another. They are ready to take responsibility of the relationship and the baggage that their partner might come with. The main leads know what they want from the relationship and work together to make it work.

Though the romance might sound boring, their love is passionate and intense while being mature at the same time.

More about One Spring Night

This is an underrated piece starring Jung Hae In. Leading opposite to Han Ji Min, this drama is a mature romance. While it has all the heart-fluttering moments that are present in a K-drama, it is also slow-paced and realistic. Han Ji Min plays a librarian and Jung Hye In plays a single father who is a pharmacist. He falls for the librarian and asks her to date him. She has her concerns about the man but also slowly ends up falling for him. This beautiful piece shows how two adults navigate the challenges of family amongst other things to make their relationship work. It is another masterpiece by the director of One Spring Night. It is also accompanied by a splendid playlist of soundtracks.

One Spring Night is written by Ahn Pan Seok who has also created hits like Something in the Rain and The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The script has been written by Kim Eun who also wrote for Something in the Rain.

More about Han Ji Min and Jung Hae In

In around two decades of her career, Han Ji Min has blessed us with some amazing performances. She made her debut with the SBS drama series All In in 2003 as a child actor. Other notable works of hers include Miss Baek, Familiar Wife, Rooftop Prince, 'Hyde Jekyll, Me', and many more. The actor has appeared in many dramas and movies over the years and it is hard to select the best as the actor has dazzled with her work every single time.

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. Jung Hae In will be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min will be playing the lead along with him in the project.

