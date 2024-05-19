Love Next Door inside PICS: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min UNSEEN looks from upcoming rom-com drama's set captured

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are all set to team up for their new rom-com drama Love Next Door. The duo would be headlining this drama as a new on-screen couple. Adding to the excitement for their appearance, the actors were recently spotted filming for the drama, delivering a sneak peek into their characters.

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min spotted shooting for their new drama Love Next Door

On May 19, a few pics from the set of Love Next Door (literal translation known as Mom’s Friend’s Son) found their way to the internet. In the photos, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, who are collaborating for the first time, were seen completely immersed in their characters. The snaps also briefly capture their looks in the drama, which is yet to be officially released.

See Jung Hae In and Jung So Min on the set of Love Next Door:

More about Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's new drama Love Next Door

Love Next Door is an upcoming rom-com drama from Crash Course in Romance director Yoo Je Won. In this drama, Jung So Min will transform into Bae Seok Ryu, a young woman trying to restart her life after a major setback.

Jung Hae In will play Choi Seung Hyo, the son of Seok Ryu’s mom’s friend. He works as the head of an architecture atelier. In Bae Seok Ryu’s life, Choi Seung Hyo is marked as a dark chapter. The drama will unfold an interesting interaction between them when they encounter each other again.

Aside from the lead roles, actress Kim Ji Eun, known for Branding in Seoungsu (2024), My Lovely Liar (2023) actor Yun Ji On, Park Ji Young known for Revenant (20230, and more are expected to boast the narrative with their performances.

Through Love Next Door, director Yoo Je Won and screenwriter Shin Ha Eun, who both helmed Hometown-Cha-Cha-Cha will bring forth a new deft piece of work with their partnership.

The drama is now scheduled to air sometime in August.

Who are Jung Hae In and Jung So Min?

Jung Hae In is a well-known actor who led many popular dramas like Snowdrop (2021), D.P. (2021), A Piece of Your Mind (2020), Something in the Rain (2018), and more.

On the other hand, Jung So Min is also an established Korean actress known for leading Alchemy of Souls (2022), Love Reset (2023), The Sound of Your Heart (2016), and more.

