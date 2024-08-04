Jung Jinyoung wraps up filming You Are the Apple of My Eye with TWICE’s Dahyun, asks fans to ‘look forward to it’

Jung Jinyoung, the famous South Korean actor who recently captivated audiences with his role in the monster thriller finale Sweet Home 3, has shared good news for the fans.

Jung Jinyoung will be soon seen leading the upcoming highly anticipated romantic comedy film You Are the Apple of My Eye, a remake of the Taiwanese movie of the same name. Jung Jinyoung recently posted a new photo celebrating the filming wrap for You Are the Apple of My Eye.

On August 3, 2024, Jung Jinyoung posted a new photo on his personal Instagram account with a cake and flowers to celebrate that he had wrapped up filming You Are the Apple of My Eye with TWICE’s Dahyun.

The actor further captioned the photo with the original name of the novel on which You Are the Apple of My Eye is based on, The Girl We Chased Together in Those Years. The actor further asked fans and viewers to “look forward to it”.

See Jung Jinyoung’s new Instagram post wrapping up You Are the Apple of My Eye here:

Meanwhile, You Are the Apple of My Eye is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film that is a remake of the 2011 hit Taiwanese film of the same name. The movie has also been remade in Japanese previously.

You Are the Apple of My Eye is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Giddens Ko also known as Jiu Ba Dao. The movie follows the story of a troublemaker kid who is given a star student to keep an eye on him. As time passes they come close to each other and romance blooms between them. You Are the Apple of My Eye is speculated to be released in 2025.

Jung Jinyoung is a noted South Korean actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and former member of the boy group B1A4. He made his acting debut with the K-drama She is Wow and his film debut with the movie Miss Granny.

Jung Jinyoung is noted for his roles in the K-dramas Police University, Sweet Home 2 and 3, My First First Love and Love in the Moonlight.

