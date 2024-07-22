Sweet Home 3 Finale Explained: How does Song Kang's internal fight with monster self end and do Go Min Si, Lee Do Hyun survive last battle? Know here

Sweet Home 3 starring Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook, and more has concluded after four years. The ending of Sweet Home 3 has a big message that leaves the viewers with a greater understanding of humanity.

Sweet Home 3 finale explained: What hidden message does the Song Kang starrer leave viewers with?

Spoiler Alert: Be aware this article contains major spoilers

What happens to Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su?

Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang), the lead of Sweet Home 3 finally presents him as his ideal hero character. He becomes the savior of not only humans but monsters as well.

Cha Hyun Su’s human and monster self finally make peace and become one, this union unlocks new powers in him. The monster self realizes that like human Cha Hyun Su, he also has feelings and can't help but protect those who are close to him, especially Lee Eun Yu. Cha Hyun Su gets the power to turn monsters back into humans, by entering their unconsciousness and ridding them of their desires.

He emerges triumphant in saving people and making peace between humans and neohumans as he helps them build a new home where they can live together and co-exist.

What happened to Lee Do Hyun’s Lee Eun Hyuk and the iconic trio of him, Song Kang, and Go Min Si?

Advertisement

First of all, Lee Do Hyun’s character Lee Eun Hyuk is back and survives the final battle. He returns as a neohuman who can not die learns fast, and has no emotions. However, Cha Hyun Su (Song Kang) and Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si) believe he can learn to feel like he does everything else, and they are right.

In the end, we once again hear Lee Eun Hyuk and Cha Hyun Su narrating as they did in Season 1. Cha Hyun Su, Lee Eun Hyuk, and Lee Eun Yu are together on the terrace of a tattered building.

Lee Eun Yu who began to show symptoms of monsterization is shown well and alive, but without any emotion in her eyes in the end symbolizing that she successfully has transformed into a neohuman.

However, Lee Eun Yu is seen listening to music and walking on the terrace parallel to how she was introduced at the beginning of the series when she used to practice ballet, symbolizing that slowly she is regaining her human emotions.

Advertisement

Lee Eun Hyuk and Cha Hyun Su look at her fondly with smiles signifying at the hope that she will return soon as the Lee Eun Yu they know very well. They look at her and wait for her to come back.

Also, it should be noted, that Lee Eun Hyuk’s (Lee Do Hyun) smile at the end, means he learned to feel all human emotions again as Lee Eun Yu and Cha Hyun Su had wanted earlier.

Do Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun defeat Lee Jin Wook?

Yes, Lee Jin Wook's Pyeon Sang Wook who was possessed by Nam Sang Won’s monster is in the end finally defeated. But his end symbolizes a bigger meaning.

When Lee Do Hyun’s Lee Eun Hyuk critically hits Seo Yi Su’s body, whose body Nam Sang Won had taken over, he is forced to come out. Nam Sang Won is once again forced to take refuge in Pyeon Sang Wook’s body. He gets ready to attack Cha Hyun Su and Lee Eun Hyuk.

Advertisement

But, surprisingly it is revealed that the real Pyeon Sang Wook is still alive somewhere inside him and he finally overpowers the monstrous Nam Sang Won and forces him to walk in the bonfire hence, killing him and his body all at once.

This signifies that one can overcome one’s own monster by taking the initiative to resist those dark desires that threaten to ruin us.

Do Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, and others finally find their ‘Sweet Home’?

One of the main messages, Sweet Home 3 leaves us with is about humanity which is not dependent on being human but on the feeling of co-existing, protecting each other, and surviving together.

All survivors of the stadium: Sergeant Kim Young Hoo (Kim My Yeol), Park Chan Young (Jung Jinyoung), Jung Ye Seul, Ha Ni, and others walk together with Cha Hyun Su to find a new home, sweet home.

On the way, they meet a group of neohumans, but they don’t fight. Instead, they decide to build a home where humans and neohumans can live together. As Kim Young Hoo says humans can only survive when they live together with neohumans.

Soon, they build a new home, where Cha Hyun Su brings as many monsters as he can save and turn back. Sweet Home 3 ending proves that humans and neohumans can co-exist happily.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sweet Home 3 ending finally gives meaning to the title as everyone finally finds their “sweet home”.

Additionally, Lee Eun Hyuk beautifully summarises by saying as this endless hour continues, everybody needs someone to wait for them and a place to come home to. He ends by saying “So as we wait (for Lee Eun Yu), we've decided to call this place, Sweet Home”.

What does the Sweet Home 3 ending signify?

This ending reinstates the basic reason behind monsterization which happens due to the deepest and the most desperate desires humans harbor in themselves. One can win over monsters by triumphing over these desires as does Pyeon Sang Wook when he throws his body in fire killing Nam Sang Won with it finally.

In conclusion, Sweet Home 3 makers emerged victorious in ending the Sweet Home saga on a great point.

ALSO READ: Sweet Home 3 Full Review: Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, and Go Min Si starrer brings magnificent climax to monster chronicle with tear-jerking moments