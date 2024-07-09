B1A4's Jinyoung to star in upcoming fantasy comedy Miss Granny alongside Jung Ji So and Kim Hae Soo

B1A4's Jinyoung will be appearing in the upcoming comedy Miss Granny with Jung Ji So and Kim Hae Sook. B1A4's Jinyoung has impressed viewers with his appearance in various dramas like Sweet Home, My First First Love, Police University, and many more. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and crew will be coming together for this exciting project.

Jinyoung cast for upcoming drama Miss Granny

B1A4 member Jinyoung has been confirmed for an appearance in the upcoming fantasy romance drama Miss Granny. He will appear in the lead role along with The Glory's Jung Ji So and veteran actor Kim Hae Sook. Jinyoung will take on the role of Daniel Han who is the former member of the group Ignis. He was the leader of the group and is also a talented producer, songwriter and much more. His world is suddenly shaken as he meets Jung Ji So's character Oh Du Ri.

More about Miss Granny

Miss Granny is expected to air in the latter half of 2024. Jung Ji So, Jinyoung, Kim Hae Sook, Lee Kwang Hee, Chae Won Bin and more will be appearing in the main roles.

Miss Granny is being directed by Park Yong Moon who is also known for Secret Mother, Wanter and Divorce Lawyer in Love. The screenplay has been written by Heo Seung Min who also worked on Risky Romance and There is a Blue Bird.

The story revolves around a woman Oh Du Ri who is in her 70s and has long forgotten her dream. One day she wakes up in her 20-year-old body and decides to fulfill her true dream of becoming a singer.

The upcoming drama is based on a 2014 film with the same title. It garnered millions of views after its release in the theatres. It has also been remade in several languages. Jinyoung had also featured in the film.

