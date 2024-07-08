Dahyun, Jinyoung, and more ace TWICE's LOOK AT ME dance challenge on You Are the Apple of My Eye set; watch

TWICE’s Dahyun and B1A4’s Jung Jinyoung are currently filming for their upcoming rom-com film You Are the Apple of My Eye. The two stars are set to play high schoolers in this new remake of the 2011 hit Taiwanese film of the same name. Recently, the TWICE member made the cast members participate in the group’s popular song LOOK AT ME dance challenge.

Dahyun, Jinyoung, and others join TWICE's LOOK AT ME dance challenge on You Are the Apple of My Eye set

On July 8, TWICE’s official Instagram shared a new reel of Dahyun, Jinyoung, and other cast members nailing the trendy dance challenge for LOOK AT ME on the filming set of the upcoming rom-com You Are the Apple of My Eye. All the actors showed off their moves to the groovy beats of the track while radiating energetic vibes in their high school uniforms.

Watch Dahyun and Jinyoung join the LOOK AT ME trend:

More about You Are the Apple of My Eye

You Are the Apple of My Eye is an upcoming rom-com film that is being helmed by director Cho Young Myoung. She has previously directed short films like 202 201 and Magwon. This new film marks her feature debut.

In addition, it is a Korean remake of the 2011 Taiwanese film of the same name directed by Giddens Ko. The film will be headlined by TWICE member Dahyun, who is making her acting debut with a sports-themed movie titled Sprint.

In You Are the Apple of My Eye, she will embody the lead character of Seon Ah, an ace high school student with perfect visuals and great academic achievements. She is also the crush of all her male classmates.

Jung Jinyoung, known for his role in Sweet Home 2 will step into the shoes of Jin Woo, Seon Ah’s classmate. His character will gradually fall in love with her, setting the backdrop for a highly-anticipated on-screen romance between the two actors.

You Are the Apple of My Eye has already commenced its filming schedule with the intention of releasing it in 2025.

More about Dahyun and Jinyoung

Dahyun is a member of the popular K-pop girl group TWICE. She is the first member of this group to make her acting debut with the sports-themed film Sprint.

On the other hand, Jung Jinyoung is a former member of the K-pop boy band B1A4. He is known for starring in Sweet Home 2, My First First Love, Love in the Moonlight, and more K-dramas.

