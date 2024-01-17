'Jungkook has been giving me strength': BTS' Jimin pens heartfelt letter to fans upon military graduation

Jimin, a prominent BTS member, has successfully finished his military training alongside groupmate Jungkook. In celebration of this significant achievement, he conveyed his thoughts and experiences in a heartfelt handwritten letter, offering fans a glimpse into their military life.

BTS’ Jimin writes to fans upon graduating as military trainee

On January 17, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook marked a significant milestone by completing their military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, paving the way for their active military service starting on January 18. To share this momentous occasion with their devoted fanbase, Jimin took to Weverse, the official fan community app, to post a heartfelt handwritten letter.

The letter, addressed to the ARMY, conveyed Jimin's feelings of missing the fans, updating them on his training completion and graduation ceremony. He mentioned the support and camaraderie with Jungkook, emphasizing the role of their friendship in making time pass swiftly. Jimin assured fans of his well-being, shared details of connecting with other members through public phones, and praised Jungkook's dedication to military life. As he prepared to move to his assigned military base, Jimin expressed gratitude, love, and encouragement to the ARMY, promising to write another letter once settled at the base.

Meanwhile, Jungkook surprised fans with a single-worded update, "Unity," swiftly trending worldwide and signaling anticipation for BTS' future endeavors. The duo's impending service gains importance as they reportedly join the 5th Infantry Division, where Jin serves as an assistant training instructor. While sharing the division, the specific roles of Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin within the unit may differ based on deployment.

Simultaneously, RM and V completed recruit training at Nonsan Training Center, earning recognition as elite graduates during a January 16 military ceremony. With Jin's service concluding in June, J-Hope is set to return in October 2024, and SUGA serving as a social worker, BTS anticipates resuming full group activities in 2025.

The Camp takes down BTS Space after HYBE's notice

Responding to BIGHIT MUSIC's January statement, The Camp acknowledged the unauthorized use of BTS members' names and portraits, citing management issues. Following BIGHIT MUSIC's request, they implemented corrective actions and decided to halt operations of all artist-associated camps. User-created camps under artists' names will be suspended on March 9. The app pledged legal responsibility for any future unauthorized use of BIGHIT MUSIC's artists' names, aligning with BIGHIT's commitment to stringent measures against publicity rights infringements.

