'Unity': BTS' Jungkook drops FIRST update since enlistment upon graduating as military trainee
Following military trainee graduation, BTS' Jungkook surprises fans with his first single worded update, "Unity" sparking a worldwide trend. Read on!
-
BTS' Jungkook one word update after military trainee graduation sparks worldwide trend
-
Military app The Camp removes BTS Space after HYBE's warning admitting to infringement of rights
Jungkook, a well-known member of BTS, just completed his military training with his fellow groupmate Jimin. To commemorate this important milestone, he shared his first update with a simple yet powerful message: "Unity". This short but meaningful post quickly spread worldwide, starting a new trend.
BTS’ Jungkook’s “Unity” update sparks global trend
On January 17, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook completed their military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, paving the way for their active military service beginning on January 18. Jungkook marked this milestone with a surprise single-worded update, "Unity," which quickly trended worldwide, reflecting the global anticipation for BTS' future activities.
The duo's upcoming service holds unique significance as they reportedly enter the 5th Infantry Division, where fellow member Jin serves as an assistant training instructor. The trio's connection to this division, located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, underscores their shared commitment. While they share the same division, the specific roles of Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin within the unit may vary based on deployment.
Meanwhile, RM and V of BTS completed recruit training at Nonsan Training Center, standing out at a January 16 military graduation ceremony as elite graduates. Jin's service ends in June, J-Hope began in April 2022, and SUGA serves as a social worker. BTS aims to resume full group activities in 2025.
The Camp removes BTS Space following HYBE's warning acknowledging rights infringement
In response to a statement by BIGHIT MUSIC in January, The Camp admitted to the unfair usage of BTS members' names and portraits without permission. Acknowledging the violation of publicity rights, The Camp attributed the infringement to management issues and took corrective measures. Following a request from BIGHIT MUSIC, The Camp decided to suspend the operation of all camps associated with their artists. Additionally, user-created camps under artists' names will be suspended on March 9. The app emphasized its commitment to legal responsibility if there are future unauthorized uses of BIGHIT MUSIC's artists' names. This move comes after BIGHIT MUSIC's warning to strengthen monitoring and take strict measures against actions infringing on publicity rights.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook graduate as military trainees; likely to enter same unit as member Jin next
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more