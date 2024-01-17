'Unity': BTS' Jungkook drops FIRST update since enlistment upon graduating as military trainee

Jungkook, a well-known member of BTS, just completed his military training with his fellow groupmate Jimin. To commemorate this important milestone, he shared his first update with a simple yet powerful message: "Unity". This short but meaningful post quickly spread worldwide, starting a new trend.

On January 17, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook completed their military training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, paving the way for their active military service beginning on January 18. Jungkook marked this milestone with a surprise single-worded update, "Unity," which quickly trended worldwide, reflecting the global anticipation for BTS' future activities.

The duo's upcoming service holds unique significance as they reportedly enter the 5th Infantry Division, where fellow member Jin serves as an assistant training instructor. The trio's connection to this division, located in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, underscores their shared commitment. While they share the same division, the specific roles of Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin within the unit may vary based on deployment.

Meanwhile, RM and V of BTS completed recruit training at Nonsan Training Center, standing out at a January 16 military graduation ceremony as elite graduates. Jin's service ends in June, J-Hope began in April 2022, and SUGA serves as a social worker. BTS aims to resume full group activities in 2025.

The Camp removes BTS Space following HYBE's warning acknowledging rights infringement

In response to a statement by BIGHIT MUSIC in January, The Camp admitted to the unfair usage of BTS members' names and portraits without permission. Acknowledging the violation of publicity rights, The Camp attributed the infringement to management issues and took corrective measures. Following a request from BIGHIT MUSIC, The Camp decided to suspend the operation of all camps associated with their artists. Additionally, user-created camps under artists' names will be suspended on March 9. The app emphasized its commitment to legal responsibility if there are future unauthorized uses of BIGHIT MUSIC's artists' names. This move comes after BIGHIT MUSIC's warning to strengthen monitoring and take strict measures against actions infringing on publicity rights.

