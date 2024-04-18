Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin are joining forces for an upcoming K-drama titled Potato Research Center. They have been officially announced as the main lead couple of the show. Rumors of them taking up the roles had been circulating for a few days and the news has finally been confirmed by the production. Moreover, the release date of the show has also been revealed, leading to increased anticipation among fans.

Kang Tae Oh's K-drama tentative release date has been revealed

Potato Research Center is a new project that was announced just a few days ago. Details of the show have been revealed, and we finally have a date for its release. Since the filming of the show will start in the last week of May, it is being reported that the K-drama will be released in the first half of 2025. The show is scheduled for 12 episodes in total, with a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes, and will air on the South Korean network, tvN.

The plot of the show follows Kim Mi Kyung, played by Lee Sun Bin, who at first seems like an unemployed person, but she is an expert in her field who impresses everyone with her intellect. However, due to a few circumstances, she ends up losing her job and love. Eventually, she runs out of options and ends up at her brother's guesthouse. She comes across Fairy Food Research Institute and falls in love with growing potatoes.

On the other hand, Kang Tae Oh is taking up the role of So Baek Ho, who is the director of the institute. He is characterized by having amazing visuals that make anyone swoon over him. However, Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho’s relationship has a rocky start, but they eventually start developing feelings for each other as time goes by.

More about Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin

Kang Tae Oh gained immense fame following his appearance in the popular K-drama Extraordiany Attory Woo. Potato Research Center will mark his first K-drama after his discharge from the South Korean mandatory military enlistment on March 19, 2024. Lee Sun Bin has appeared in numerous shows such as Boyhood, Work Later, Drink Now Seasons 1 and 2, Team Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation, and more.

