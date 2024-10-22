Kim Hyun Joo and Kim Sung Cheol’s Hellbound season 2: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Hellbound season 2 is the second installment of the South Korean series which will be releasing soon. Written by Choi Gyu Seok, the story of the series is set in the future, where creatures appear suddenly to condemn people to hell. With the second part on its way, the stakes are high and the plot will be getting even more interesting.

Hellbound season 2 release date and time

Hellblound season 2is scheduled to be released on October 25, 2024, and will be premiered at 12 AM Pacific time. Scheduled for a total of 6 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Hellbound season 2

The show will be released on the global streaming platform Netflix in select regions.

The genre of Hellbound season 2

The show is described as a supernatural thriller with a touch of mystery. The horror show will also include a subplot displaying the relationship dynamic between certain characters.

Hellbound season 2 plot

Hellbound is set in South Korea between 2022 and 2027, where an unsettling phenomenon takes hold of society. An ethereal being, referred to as an angel, begins to appear, delivering decrees that foretell when certain individuals will be condemned to Hell. These prophecies can predict a person's demise within seconds or years.

At the exact moment of the predicted time, three terrifying supernatural creatures arrive to brutally kill and incinerate the condemned in a dramatic and violent spectacle known as a demonstration. As fear spreads across the country, two organizations rise to power—the New Truth Society, a cult-like group, and Arrowhead, a violent gang—both exploiting the public's terror to tighten their grip on society.

In the second season, chaos continues to escalate as hellbound decrees show no signs of stopping. Lawyer Min Hye Jin of Sodo, along with the New Truth Society and the Arrowheads, become even more entangled in the turmoil. This intensifies further when shocking resurrections occur, bringing back New Truth’s former chairman, Jung Jin Su, and another condemned individual, Park Jung Ja. These unexpected events deepen the mystery and unrest, leaving the characters to navigate a world increasingly driven by fear, power struggles, and supernatural occurrences.

Hellbound season 2 cast

The show is led by Kim Hyun Joo, who has also worked in popular shows like Boys Over Flowers, Twinkle Twinkle, Glass Slippers, Watcher, Undercover, and more. Kim Sung Cheol also joins the cast list, having previously appeared in shows such as Sweet Home, Vincenzo, Our Beloved Summer, Death’s Game, and more.

The rest of the supporting actors of the show include Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon, Yang Ik June, Lee Re, Im Sung Jae, and Lee Dong Hee, among others.