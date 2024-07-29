Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon's Bad Memory Eraser: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Bad Memory Eraser is an upcoming South Korean series co-directed by Kim Na Young and Yoon Ji Hoon. Starring Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon in the lead roles, the plot of the show centers on the journeys of four young individuals, Lee Goon, Kyung Joo Yeon, Lee Shin, and Sae Yan, as they navigate the challenges of growing up. Through love and connection, they embark on a path of self-discovery and healing.

Bad Memory Eraser release date and time

Bad Memory Eraser is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2024, and every new episode will air at 21:40 PM KST. Scheduled for 16 episodes, the show is shot in the Korean language and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Bad Memory Eraser

The show will be released on the South Korean network MBN and on Viki in select regions.

The genre of Bad Memory Eraser

The show is described as a romantic comedy with drama in the storyline.

Bad Memory Eraser plot

Bad Memory Eraser follows the story of Lee Goon, a gifted tennis player whose career was cut short by an injury, who loses his self-worth and sees his life spiral. Following a memory-erasing treatment, he is given a new lease on life with restored self-confidence and a fresh outlook.

Lee Goon’s initial manipulated romance is with Kyeong Joo Yeon, a psychiatrist working at a brain research center. However, as time passes, they both try to grow closer together and eventually develop feelings. But their love story is not all roses, as they have to deal with their problems and find solace and understanding in one another.

The narrative also includes his younger brother, Lee Shin, the leading tennis player globally, along with others who play crucial roles in his transformed life. However, Lee Shin’s subplot surrounds Jeon Sae Yan, who is his translator and slowly forms a romantic connection.

Bad Memory Eraser cast

The cast of the show is led by Kim Jae Joong, who takes up the leading role of Lee Goon, whose career as an athlete crumbled following a life-changing injury. He has previously appeared in many shows, such as Manhole, Spy, Triangle, and more. He also debuted as a K-pop idol in TVXQ under SM Entertainment before shortly leaving the group.

Jin Se Yeon takes up the role of the female lead, who worked in various K-dramas before, such as Bridal Mask, Five Fingers, Inspiring Generation, Doctor Stranger, The Flower in Prison, and more.

Lee Jong Won takes on the character Lee Shin, who is the world’s top tennis player. The actor has appeared in various shows like Knight Flower, The Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist Season 2, and more. Yang Hye Ji stars as Lee Shin’s romantic interest, who worked in shows like Sweet Home Season 3, Wonderful World, Branding in Seongsu, Revenant, Nevertheless, and more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Lee Ruby, Jang Eui Soo, Yoon Yoo Sun, Lee Joon Hyuk, Kim Kwang Gyu, Choi Seung Hoon, Jo Yi Hyun, Yoon Hee Won, Han Sang Jin, and more.