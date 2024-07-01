Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon’s fake relationship slowly turns real in Bad Memory Eraser teaser

Kim Jae Joong will be soon leading an upcoming romantic K-drama titled Bad Memory Eraser (translation of the Korean title) alongside Jin Se Yeon.

Ahead of its premiere in August, the first teaser of Bad Memory Eraser has been unveiled which lets fans and audiences a glimpse into the fresh coming-of-age love story between two people who become each other’s fake first love.

On July 1, 2024, MBN’s upcoming K-drama Bad Memory Eraser unveiled its first teaser. The K-drama is a coming-of-age romance story between two people who are entangled with each other due to a memory eraser.

Bad Memory Eraser stars Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon in the lead roles. The newly released teaser begins with Jin Se Yeon as Kyung Joo Yeon who notes that Lee Kun (Kim Jae Joong) has erased all his bad memories. The next scene shows Kim Jae Joong endearingly asking her if he can get his memories back to which she says it does not matter because she remembers it all.

Due to his memories being erased, Kyung Joo Yeon becomes Lee Kun’s first love however it is fake. She tries to be helpful to Lee Kun and asks if he wants to do something and takes him away for a romantic night of stargazing.

At a moment Lee Kun confesses that he finds Kyung Joo Yeon so beautiful he wants to protect her. As time passes and Lee Kun’s romantic approaches begin to increase, Kyung Joo Yeon finds herself drawn to him. This hints at their fake relationship slowly turning into a real one with time. The teaser ends with Lee Kun and Kyung Joo Yeon getting closer to each other for a kiss.

Watch Bad Memory Eraser teaser here:

Know more about Bad Memory Eraser

Kim Jae Joong will be seen as Lee Kun who used to be a tennis prodigy but lost his self-confidence after an injury. But, all of his past memories are removed by a memory eraser and he comes back as a more confident person with self-esteem.

On the other hand, Jin Se Yeon as Kyung Joo Yeon is a neuropsychiatrist who is famous by the nickname ‘ice princess’ due to her cold exterior. However, in reality, she is awkward when it comes to expressing her feelings.

Jin Se Yeon and Kim Jae Joong become each other’s fake first loves due to memory manipulation.

Bad Memory Eraser is slated to premiere on August 2, 2024, and will air every Friday and Saturday.