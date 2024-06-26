Former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong talks about relationship with ex-bandmates; says ‘I hope they are living happily’

Kim Jaejoong, a former member of TVXQ has revealed his current relationship with his ex-bandmates. The K-pop idol reflected on his 20-year-long career while reminiscing the old days with his bandmates. He also shared his thoughts on life’s philosophy.

Kim Jaejoong shares thoughts on his relationship with former TVXQ bandmates

On June 26, Kim Jaejoong appeared in an interview with Sports Chosun. When asked about his current relationship with the former TVXQ bandmates, the singer revealed that he only keeps in touch with Kim Junsu.

He shared that they communicate almost every day and are proud of each other. “I believe what all the members want for each other to live well’, Kim Jaejoong said.

He further stated that though he is not in touch with the remaining former bandmates, he only wishes for them to have a happy and healthy life.

On this day, he revealed that there’s one particular member who has been going through a tough time. “I’m doing my best”, Kim Jaejoong shared that his life’s philosophy is about not erasing mistakes, but building good experiences on top of of those. Thus, he makes sure he learns to be a better person with all the lessons from past mistakes.

Who is Kim Jaejoong?

Kim Jaejoong is a former member of the popular boy band TVXQ. Debuting in 2003, this SM Entertainment group once reigned over the K-pop industry with massive hits like MIROTIC, Hug, Purple Line, Wrong Number, and more.

In 2009-2010, after filing a lawsuit against the agency, Kim Jaejoong, along with Junsu, and Yoochun parted ways with TVXQ, forming their own band. On January 17, 2013, Kim Jaejoong kickstarted his solo career with his first EP I/MINE.

This self-composed rock album debuted atop most domestic music charts in South Korea. In 2023, he launched his own agency iNKODE official, furthering his multi-veture portfolio.

In 2009, the singer also made his acting debut in Han Hyo Joo starrer Heaven’s Postman. Since then he has starred in a bunch of on-screen works.

More about TVXQ

TVXQ is an SM Entertainment group that debuted in 2003 with a total of five members. After Kim Jaejoong, Junsu, and Yoochun parted ways, the group continued with two members and currently consists of Yunho and Changmin.

