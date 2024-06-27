Kim Jaejoong to debut self-produced K-pop idol group in 2024 with plans to 'help achieve their dreams'

Kim Jaejoong, the former TVXQ member who is currently thriving in his solo career embarks on a different venture. The singer-actor has revealed that he will soon debut a self-produced new K-pop group. On this day, he also discussed the making process of his fourth full album.

Kim Jaejoong to debut self-produced K-pop group this year

On June 26, Kim Jaejoong appeared in an interview with Sports Chosun, celebrating his 20-year anniversary in the Korean entertainment industry. He revealed that he is currently preparing to debut with a new K-pop idol group. Expressing his confidence, he said that fans will be able to meet the members this year. In addition, it will soon be announced whether it's a girl or boy group.

Following the establishment of his own company iNKODE official, Kim Jaejoong is now looking forward to nurturing newcomers as a senior K-pop artist. He also shared the values he instilled in the trainees saying that It’s important for them to understand how s atge is created. He emphasizes conveying the dedication that goes into producing great music.

“As a manager now, I know the structure which can prevent waste of resources and how to spend it wisely”, Kim Jaejoong’s words radiated confidence as he looks forward to doing everything possible for the upcoming K-pop group.

He said that he doesn’t just want to pass his dreams on to the kids but rather navigate them to achieve their own while making sure to create a better environment in which they can thrive.

Kim Jaejoong says he discarded 80,000 pre-printed FLOWER GARDEN copies after finding a mistake

To promote his fourth full-length solo album FLOWER GARDEN, Kim Jaejoong recently appraised on MBC FM4U's Kim Shin Young's Song of Hope at Noon. When the host highlighted his perfectionism, it was revealed that after finding a typo in the album, the singer decided to scrap 80,000 pre-printed copies.

Kim Jaejoong commented that though most companies will resort to fixing the typo with concealing stickers, he didn’t want to do it. Especially, since it marks his 20th anniversary as a singer, he wanted it to be perfect and couldn’t just hand the album to the fans with mistakes.

On June 26, Kim Jaejoong released his 20th-anniversary album FlOWER GARDEN featuring a total of 14 songs with Glorius Day serving as the title track.

