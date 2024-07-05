Bad Memory Eraser main poster: Kim Jae Joong, Jin Se Yeon, Lee Jong Won and more preview entangled lives

Kim Jae Joong, the famous singer and actor is returning to the small screen with a brand new romantic K-drama called Bad Memory Eraser. It will be a treat to see him take on the lead in Bad Memory Eraser. Bad Memory Eraser has revealed its main poster adding to the high anticipation for the upcoming drama.

Kim Jae Joong is smitten with Jin Se Yeon in the Bad Memory Eraser main poster

On July 5, 2024, Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon starrer upcoming coming-of-age romance K-drama Bad Memory Eraser unveiled its main poster.

The main poster features the main leads Kim Jae Joong and Jin Se Yeon along with Lee Jong Won and Yang Hye Ji who will be seen as the second leads.

Lee Jong Won will be seen playing the younger brother of Lee Kun, Lee Shin who is a top tennis player but shelters some painful memories on the other hand, Yang Hye Ji will portray his interpreter Jeon Sae Yan who is adorable and brings a fresh perspective and an adorable personality to the table.

The main poster depicts Kim Jae Joong’s Lee Kun, Jin Se Yeon’s Kyung Joo Yeon, Lee Jong Won’s Lee Shin, and Yang Hye Ji’s Jeon Sae Yan as they sit cozily on a single couch and overlap each other. It hints at their messed up and entangled lives in the upcoming K-drama.

While we see Lee Shin, Kyung Joo Yeon, and Jeon Sae Yan smiling ahead, Lee Kun just can't seem to take his eyes off his fake first love. He also has a different expression of adorable confession on his face hinting at some fun twists in the coming-of-age drama. The poster further adds to their complicated lives as it reads “I have memories I want to erase” signaling about their checkered pasts.

Check out the Bad Memory Eraser main poster here:

Know more about Bad Memory Eraser

Along with the new poster Bad Memory Eraser has confirmed the time of its premiere. Bad Memory Eraser will premiere on August 2, 2024, at 9:40 PM KST (6:10 PM IST) and will air every Friday and Saturday.

