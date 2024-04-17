Kim Sae Ron to make acting comeback after drunk driving incident with role in play titled Dongchimi

Kim Sae Ron once a rising actress in the South Korean industry has been lauded for several of her performances over the years. The actress has been on hiatus for more than two years now following her drunk and driving incident. The Bloodhounds actress is finally making a return to acting as she is set to star in a play.

Kim Sae Ron is the actress who was most recently in the middle of a controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun. She had shared a photo with the Queen of Tears actor which starked media attention and hate from fans for her sudden behavior.

Kim Sae Ron ends 2-year hiatus post DUI incident, to make acting comeback with role in Dongchimi

Kim Sae Ron on May 18, 2022, was involved in a drunk and driving accident where she collided with multiple structures causing damage to public property. It happened in the Gangnam district of Seoul. After she was apprehended by police it was revealed in tests, that the alcohol level in her blood was quite high.

Following this, the Bloodhounds actress issued a handwritten apology on her Instagram to everyone affected by her irresponsible act. After the incident, she pulled out of her then-upcoming drama Trolley, and her role in Bloodhounds was also cut to minimal following the scandal.

On this day, Kim Sae Ron is set to make her return to acting after two years since the DUI incident. She set to act in a play titled Dongchimi which explores family relations and conflicts. The power dynamic between a pragmatic father, a mother who is known to sacrifice, and three siblings wrestling with responsibilities. Dongchimi has been the recipient of the Korea Creative Culture and Arts Awards and the National Assembly Awards of the Year. Dongchimi will run in Seoul from May 3 to 12.

Kim Sae Ron began her acting career as a child actress. Her work as a child actress became quite popular in movies like A Brand New Life, The Man From Nowhere, and I Am a Dad among others.

Her lead roles include the movie The Villagers and dramas Secret Healer, The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim, and Leverage.

