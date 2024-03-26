Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s controversial photo is complicated, says actress’ acquaintance

Kim Soo Hyun, the star of the ongoing drama Queen of Tears has been caught in the middle of an unprecedented scandal as Kim Sae Ron posted a picture. The photo is now in the middle of a raging social media war where fans stood behind Kim Soo Hyun. All the while, the way the photo was posted by the Bloodhound actress and promptly deleted thereafter put social media on work as they started building stories behind the whole incident. In new developments, Kim Sae Ron’s acquaintance has come forward to throw light on the incident.

Kim Sae Ron’s acquaintance calls Kim Soo Hyun’s photo shared before complicated; read

Kim Sae Ron, if you are unaware, in a surprising turn of events shared an interesting photo on her Instagram story on March 24 which depicted her and Kim Soo Hyun in an intimate light. Unsurprisingly, the photo was soon at the top of controversy eaters and fans who were wrecking their brains as to what was going on behind the photo; some even thought that the actors might be closer to each other than once thought.

In the photo, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron can be seen close and their cheeks are touching each other as they pose for a selfie. The picture had fans questioning their relationship and the reason behind Kim Sae Ron’s sudden posting of the same. Today, the Bloodhounds actress’ acquaintance in an interview with Star News stated that Kim Sae Ron is facing an emotionally hard time and it seems everything is too complicated to talk about. They also added that the actress is currently contemplating what position she needs to take on matters. The unknown acquaintance also highlighted that they were associated with the Bloodhounds actress closely and she also consults them about her life decisions.

More about the Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Before this, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST had shut down all rumors surrounding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron while enlightening everyone about the picture being from the time when both the actors were in the same agency. Further, they said that they did not know the reasons why Kim Sae Ron posted the picture.

One day ago, Kim Sae Ron herself responded to the dating rumors which spread after she posted the photo with Kim Soo Hyun. The actress told a Korean news outlet that she is working on a detailed statement regarding this heated topic and will release it as soon as it is finished.

