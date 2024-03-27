‘I believe it’s best…’: Kim Sae Ron finally responds to dating rumors with Kim Soo Hyun after controversial photo update

Kim Soo Hyun got embroiled in a dating rumor earlier this week when actress Kim Sae Ron shared an up-and-close story featuring the actor.

Though shortly after, she deleted the late-night Instagram update, it was already circulated rapidly, fueling the relationship controversy amongst the stars. While Kim Soo Hyun’s agency quashed the rumors in a swift response, the actress maintained her silence for a while.

Kim Sae Ron reacts to photo with Kim Soo Hyun amid dating controversy

On March 25, a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Sae Ron was preparing a statement, and she would convey it publicly as soon as it was organized. Netizens were eagerly waiting to hear the side of her story.

However, a recent report on March 27 disclosed Kim Sae Ron’s withdrawal from the same. “I have given it an extensive thought. But I believe it’s best not to comment anything as it’s not an official position.”

Notably, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST shut down the dating rumors as soon as they surfaced, clearing the backstory behind the ‘intimate’ photo of the duo, that somehow showcased their comradery.

“The dating rumor is completely groundless as the photo was taken when Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron shared the same agency”, a representative said while vowing to take legal actions against any malicious slanders that damage the actor’s public image.

More about dating controversy between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron

Meanwhile, the Bloodhounds actress was affiliated with GOLDMEDALIST until December 2022. According to media records, she hasn’t yet signed with a new agency, following her contract expirations.

Upon her controversial Instagram story, many people hold her accountable for trying to ruin the Queen of Tears actor’s reputation.

During the period, while she maintained her silence, many acquaintances of her denied any romantic involvement between the duo, adding more confusion and complexity to the situation. An anonymous informant also reported that the two didn’t share a close bond even when the actress was under GOLDMEDALIST.

However, despite not having an official representative, Kim Sae Ron seems to be surrounded by the same level of support as Kim Soo Hyun.

Though her stepping back from releasing a statement is not completely understood by the netizens, it might be to prevent further escalation amidst the already existing backlash and controversy.

Meanwhile, the reason for Kim Sae Ron's shocking action, which charged the speculation, remains unknown.

