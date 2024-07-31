Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s Serendipity’s Embrace runs solo in Monday-Tuesday viewership race with slight dip in ratings

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s latest romantic K-drama Serendipity’s Embrace which premiered a while ago has been going steady amid the 2024 Paris Olympics coverage. The rom-com drama has been running solo in the Monday-Tuesday viewership race while seeing a slight dip in ratings.

Serendipity's Embrace starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop is running solo in the Monday-Tuesday viewership race

On July 31, 2024, Nielsen Korea announced that Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop starrer Serendipity’s Embrace which premiered on July 22, 2024, has seen a slight dip in its viewership ratings.

It should be noted that Serenipity’s Embrace has maintained a steady viewership despite being aired amid the ongoing coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Serendipity’s Embrace aired its fourth episode on July 30, 2024, and recorded a nationwide rating of 2.66 percent according to Nielsen Korea. This saw a slight dip from its last rating of 2.7 percent.

At the moment, Serendipity’s Embrace is running alone in the Monday-Tuesday viewership race while maintaining a strong audience overall.

Meanwhile, Serendipity’s Embrace is a romantic comedy that follows Lee Hong Joo (Kim So Hyun) who has become skeptical of love because of her past, and Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop) who has returned to South Korea and has his heart fluttering over meeting his first love.

Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young meet each other after 10 years and go on a journey to find true love.

Know more about Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun is one of the most popular South Korean actresses who has been captivating viewers since she began appearing as a child actress.

She is well known for connecting with the audiences with her acting. She starred in her first lead role in the teenage K-drama Ma Boy in 2012.

Her popular K-dramas include Who Are You: School 2015, Bring It On, Ghost, The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, The Tale of Nokdu, River Where the Moon Rises, Love Alarm, and My Lovely Liar.

In other news, Kim So Hyun is confirmed to appear alongside Park Bo Gum in JTBC’s upcoming K-drama Good Boy in which Lee Sang Yi and Oh Jung Se co-star.

