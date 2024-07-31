Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 3-4 Review: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop’s love story is simple, charming, and fast-paced

Name: Serendipity's Embrace (우연일까? in Korean)

Premiere date: July 22, 2024

Cast: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

Director: Song Hyun Wook

Writer: Park Geu Ro

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Romance, Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Viki, Viu

Serendipity’s Embrace plot

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Serendipity’s Embrace follows the journey of young people rediscovering love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly reconnecting with their first love from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun portrays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, whose life takes an unforeseen turn upon crossing paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), someone who witnessed her struggles firsthand.

Watch the trailer here-

Serendipity’s Embrace episode 3-4 short recap

In episode 3, we get a deeper look into the backstory of Kang Hoo Young and Lee Hong Joo, as well as their relationship with Hong Joo's first love, Bang Jun Ho. At the start, Hoo Young pretends to be Hong Joo's boyfriend to protect her from Jun Ho.

However, he soon discovers that Jun Ho is the same person Hong Joo has been crying over since their school years. Hoo Young's uncle also realizes that Hoo Young's true feelings are for Hong Joo, not Kim Hye Ji (played by Kim Dasom).

Later, while out for chicken with Hye Ji, Hoo Young, and Hong Joo, Hong Joo leaves upset after a heated exchange with Hoo Young. Hye Ji then sees how Hoo Young truly cares for Hong Joo, based on his treatment of her.

Advertisement

As for Hye Ji, whose first love is Hoo Young, it's tough for her to accept this reality, but her kind heart allows her to move on. Meanwhile, Hoo Young is preparing to leave for the United States, but he can't stop thinking about his memories with Hong Joo.

He recalls how he once skipped an important interview as a medalist just to accompany Hong Joo on a wild search for Bang Jun Ho in a military area. They ended up in a series of mishaps and missed their bus home. In the present day, when Hong Joo gets into an accident, Hoo Young immediately cancels his flight back home and rushes to her side.

In episode 4, we see just how deeply Hoo Young has fallen for Hong Joo. Although they meet frequently, Hong Joo maintains her distance because Hoo Young is her best friend Hye Ji’s first love. Despite this, Hoo Young, who is usually reserved and shy, makes a determined effort to win her over.

Advertisement

Hye Ji, showing her supportive side, helps Hoo Young in his pursuit of Hong Joo. When Hong Joo gets into an accident, Hoo Young takes on the role of her caregiver, leading to a series of heartfelt and romantic moments between them.

We also delve into Jun Ho’s backstory, uncovering why he abruptly left Hong Joo in the past, breaking up with her. He never stopped loving her and wants to collaborate to animate his book. When Jun Ho learns about Hong Joo’s accident, he rushes to her house, only to find her with Hoo Young. This leads to a heated confrontation between them.

After the argument, Hong Joo is left in tears at home, and Hoo Young comforts her. He gently urges her to recover quickly and shares a tender kiss with her. In the post-credits scene, we see Hoo Young secretly watching over Hong Joo, and it also becomes clear that Hong Joo has some feelings for him as her heart beats fast as she is with him. This suggests that Hoo Young’s affection might not be one-sided after all.

Advertisement

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 3-4: The positives

One of the best aspects of Serendipity's Embrace is its focus on pure romance without any distracting thriller or murder subplots. The series centers entirely on romantic relationships, which makes it a compelling watch for fans of the genre. It has that cozy, feel-good vibe typical of classic rom-com K-dramas, offering a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The show maintains a brisk pace—like in episode 4, where the romance takes center stage—but it does so in a way that still allows viewers to connect deeply with the characters.

The characters are charming and well-developed, especially the leads. The show avoids toxic friendships and the overpowering love triangle dynamics (although for some part it is there), making the relationships feel genuine and heartwarming.

The friendships are equally endearing, paired with good humor, contributing to the show's overall appeal. It falls into the don't-think-much—just-watch category, providing a sweet and uncomplicated viewing experience.

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 3-4: The negatives

While the focus on romance in Serendipity's Embrace is a strength, it can also be a drawback for some viewers. The series is straightforward, with romance as its sole focus, which might disappoint those looking for more complexity or any other genre.

Advertisement

The storyline is short and simple, and the subplot involving the ex-partner feels somewhat clichéd. Although the ex's reasons for leaving are understandable, the resulting breakup and his return with a sense of entitlement come off as predictable and somewhat out of sync with the series' overall theme.

This subplot could have been handled with more originality to better align with the show's charming and uncomplicated nature.

Serendipity’s Embrace Episode 3-4: Acting performance

Chae Jong Hyeop perfectly embodies the role of the cold and reserved Kang Hoo Young, a character who shows his true warmth only in the presence of Hong Joo. His usually expressionless personality contrasts with the subtle, yet deeply heartfelt smiles he offers Hong Joo, making these moments incredibly endearing.

The major love storyline unfolds through Hoo Young’s perspective, and Jong Hyeop masterfully conveys the depth of care, concern, and affection Hoo Young has harbored for Hong Joo over the years, all through his nuanced expressions.

Kim So Hyun perfectly embodies Hong Joo as the quintessential "sunshine" female lead. Unaware of Hoo Young's long-standing crush on her, Hong Joo remains deeply in love with her first love, Jun Ho, and is now heartbroken over him.

Advertisement

Despite her painful past, she maintains a sunny disposition, often smiling through her struggles. So Hyun, a seasoned actress in rom-coms, skillfully brings out these complex emotions well with her acting making Hong Joo a well-written classic female lead.

Another standout in this episode is Dasom, who portrays the non-toxic best friend, Hye Ji. Letting go of first love is challenging, especially when discovering that this person is in love with your best friend.

However, Hye Ji handles the situation with grace, prioritizing Hong Joo’s happiness over her own feelings. Dasom excels in conveying this selflessness and kindness, making Hye Ji an instantly likable character.

Serendipity’s Embrace ep 3-4 overall review

The series is a charming and short rom-com, and these two episodes highlight why. The romance is heart-fluttering and fast-paced, getting straight to the point without unnecessary misunderstandings or overdone tropes.

While the series does have some flaws, it remains an enjoyable watch, particularly for fans of well-crafted romances, strong friendships, and classic K-drama elements all woven together into one delightful show.

ALSO READ: Serendipity’s Embrace Ep 1-2 Review: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop channel that first love feeling on-screen with adorable chemistry