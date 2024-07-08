Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop preview palpable chemistry in new couple stills from Serendipity’s Embrace; See PICS

Kim So Hyun, the popular actress is returning to the small screen with a new romance K-drama called Serendipity’s Embrace soon.

Ahead of its premiere, Serendipity’s Embrace has unveiled a set of new couple stills featuring the leads Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop.

Serendipity’s Embrace: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s chemistry is off the charts in new couple stills

On July 8, 2024, Serendipity’s Embrace revealed new couple stills beginning with two stills capturing Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s palpable chemistry during their high school days.

The first still depicts Chae Jong Hyeop with his hands over Kim So Hyun’s shoulder as they stand endearingly close to each other hinting at their first love. The next photo takes us back to the time when Kim So Hyun announced her feelings for her first love with a love letter.

The next stills pull us into the present when Kim So Hyun’s Lee Hyung Joo has changed drastically and does not believe in love on the other hand Chae Jong Hyeop’s Kang Hoo Young still has a problem sharing his feelings.

The stills give a glimpse into their chance meeting after 10 years on a blind date which shocks Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop as they confront their first love long forgotten.

The last still depicts Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun against the background of a fair as Lee Hyung Joo stops Kang Hoo Young by pulling at his shoulder while smiling adorably. The still hints that Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s love story will reignite when they meet each other after 10 years.

See new couple stills from Serendipity’s Embrace here:

Meanwhile, Serendipity’s Embrace is set to premiere on tvN on July 22, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST).

Know more about Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun is a famous South Korean actress who initially began her career as a child actress.

She is best known for her hit K-dramas like The Tale of Nokdu, Who Are You: School 2015, Love Alarm, Bring It On, Ghost, My Lovely Liar, and River Where the Moon Rises.

